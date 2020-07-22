WWE 'Extreme Rules': Close up of Rey Mysterio's Fake Eye Has Social Media Weighing In

Rey Mysterio took on Seth Rollins at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules on Sunday in an "Eye for an Eye" match. The winner had to pull the opponent's eye out, and Mysterio was the one who "lost an eye." Viewers got a glimpse of Mysterio's eye being taken out, and when Rollins saw what he did, he began to vomit.

In order for Mysterio's eye not to be really harmed, the former WWE Champion held a fake eye in his hands as the trainers and referees rushed his side. He was then sent to the back with his son Dominick. WWE kept the storyline going by giving updates on Mysterio's eye and saying it's possible Mysterio will be able to see. The reason WWE did this is it gives them an opening for Mysterio to return as he was working without a contract. Both Mysterio and WWE have been in talks for weeks but haven't been able to get a deal done.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that it's likely Mysterio will re-sign with WWE, especially with Dominick training to become a pro wrestler. It would be interesting to see Mysterio sign with AWE or Impact and magically have both eyes. Here's a look at fans reacting to Mysterio's fake eye.