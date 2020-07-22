WWE 'Extreme Rules': Close up of Rey Mysterio's Fake Eye Has Social Media Weighing In
Rey Mysterio took on Seth Rollins at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules on Sunday in an "Eye for an Eye" match. The winner had to pull the opponent's eye out, and Mysterio was the one who "lost an eye." Viewers got a glimpse of Mysterio's eye being taken out, and when Rollins saw what he did, he began to vomit.
In order for Mysterio's eye not to be really harmed, the former WWE Champion held a fake eye in his hands as the trainers and referees rushed his side. He was then sent to the back with his son Dominick. WWE kept the storyline going by giving updates on Mysterio's eye and saying it's possible Mysterio will be able to see. The reason WWE did this is it gives them an opening for Mysterio to return as he was working without a contract. Both Mysterio and WWE have been in talks for weeks but haven't been able to get a deal done.
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that it's likely Mysterio will re-sign with WWE, especially with Dominick training to become a pro wrestler. It would be interesting to see Mysterio sign with AWE or Impact and magically have both eyes. Here's a look at fans reacting to Mysterio's fake eye.
From getting thrown of a roof to losing an eye Rey Mysterio has had a tough 2020 so far #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/EwePA1G8tn— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) July 20, 2020
Wait. What’s that in Rey Mysterio’s hand? Is it a.. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/cvyGrqKNh9— Star Man (@NESStarman) July 20, 2020
I turn on WWE tonight to find out Rey Mysterio has lost an eye... WTF LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/i7bfp1vLj7— Sam 🌎☄️💕 ® (@SamjaySJ) July 20, 2020
Reading tweets by people who actually thought Rey Mysterio loss his eye during #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/NY0MJYdtSR— Politicin’ Hak (@politicin_hak) July 20, 2020
When Rey Mysterio comes home with only one eye...@SimpsonsWWE #WWEExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/EEtxtCi8KN— The Alleged Wrestling Podcast 🇮🇪 (@2bitwrestling) July 20, 2020
2020 took Rey Mysterio right Eye ..
RIP 👁 pic.twitter.com/3ezEh6dnMl— KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) July 20, 2020
Saddest day of my life. Rey Mysterio lost his right eye pic.twitter.com/XBtnpDEFFe— Reymond Castañeda (@reyymondddd) July 20, 2020
The “Eye for an Eye” match at Extreme Rules ended with Rey Mysterio “losing an eye.” https://t.co/KUvVSC0RMr— Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) July 20, 2020
I'm going to get Rey Mysterio eye pic.twitter.com/ZMo3dLMb4N— Ivan (@Googie771985) July 20, 2020
Good bye right eye of Rey Mysterio. WWE can't treat worse to him. Every fight his openents are very close to almost kill him. pic.twitter.com/74r4R8fIRU— Karen Vidi (@karen_vidi) July 20, 2020
What happened to @reymysterio eye in the end was sickening to watch 👀🤢🤼♂️#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/QxNrwVHTiJ— Idil Ismail 📖 (@skittlesg101) July 20, 2020
My Drawing of Rey Mysterio's Eye pic.twitter.com/SvmlQqgiZF— FAMOUS ARTIST 👨🏽🎨👨🏽🎨🎨🎨 (@ilyassWillDraw) July 20, 2020
Hear me out. Dominick comes out during the Eye for an Eye match #ExtremeRules. Save’s his dad’s by offering?...
Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins in a Custody of Dominick Ladder Match at SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/a9y6ddQTJ9— Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@akfytwrestling) July 20, 2020
First he gets thrown from a building, then his eye pops out.
Rey Mysterio has had a year, guys. #ExtremeRules— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 20, 2020
R.I.P to Rey mysterio GOOD eye..........#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/KT3mZA8gzn— CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine (@Krakoan4Life) July 20, 2020
Rey Mysterio's eye. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/MzIr6AiYds— ChanMan 🕗 (@ChandranTheMan) July 20, 2020
SETH ROLLINS PULLS REY MYSTERIOS EYE OUT! 🤮 #ExtremeRules #SethRollins #ReyMysterio #EyeForEye #EyeforAnEye #WWE #ExtremeRules2020— C Wrestling (@CWrestlingUK) July 20, 2020
👇🏻
🔹https://t.co/fYl4WCE1G3 pic.twitter.com/tK1HbebPgG
Get the new "There's One Eye in Mysterio" @reymysterio shirt #Merch— WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) July 22, 2020
I found Rey Mysterio's eye. #WWE #ExtremeRules #horrorshow #EyeForAnEye #pingpong #tennisanyone pic.twitter.com/zJ9SEx8aQo— Classic Spoon (@ClassicSpoon) July 22, 2020
@DonTonyD @solomonster @JoeNumbas @WrestlingSoup found Rey Mysterio's eye... pic.twitter.com/ymg2GxBgxB— David R (@catjett) July 22, 2020
Did Rey Mysterio really lose his eye??? pic.twitter.com/AIrUkkF6Ii— xXM00nc0wXx (@Riyjooo) July 22, 2020