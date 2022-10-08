WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch

WWE is ready to take over Philadelphia with its next premium live event (also called a pay-per-view event). On Saturday night, the Wells Fargo Center will host the 2022 edition of Extreme Rules, which will feature six big matches. Extreme Rules will stream on Peacock starting at 8 p.m. The kickoff show will start at 7 p.m. ET and will stream on Peacock and WWE social platforms, including YouTube and TikTok.

The main event is Liv Morgan defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match. Morgan defeated Rousey in July at Money in the Bank after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. This time, Rousey won't be caught off-guard, and with the match having no rules, the former UFC champion will do everything she can to win the title back.

Another big match is Bianca Belair defending her Raw Women's Championship against Bayle in a Ladder match. Bayley has been after Belair recently, and Belair could lose her title as Bayley has gained a lot of momentum since forming Damage CTRL. The group consists of Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO Sky and the team of Kai and Sky recently won the Women's Tag Team Championship. It would make sense for Bayley to take down Belair to win the Raw Women's title for the second time in her career.

Matt Riddle continues his rivalry with Seth Rollins as the two will face each other in a Fight Pit match with UFC legend Daniel Cormier serving as the special guest referee. A Fight Pit match is when a steel cage surrounds the ring instead of inside of the ring ropes. Also, there is a catwalk at the top of the structure with metal handles attached to it. The only way to win is by submission or knockout. Riddle took part in the first Fight Pit match during an episode of NXT in May 2020 when he took on Timothy Thatcher with Kurt Angle as a guest referee.

The rest of the card features Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross in a Strap match; Edge vs. Fin Bálor in an "I Quit" match and The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch) will face Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci) in a six-man tag team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match.