Extreme Rules: WWE's Bianca Belair Could Be Losing Her Championship

WWE Extreme Rules is tonight, and it could mark the end of Bianca Belair's reign as WWE Raw Women's Champion. Belair, real name Bianca Blair Crawford, has been champ since WrestleMania 38, where she defeated Becky Lynch. At Extreme Rules, she will face Bayley in a ladder match. Despite dominating the Raw roster all year, Belair's time at the top of Raw's roster might be up. (The event will stream live via Peacock.)

Bayley has been on a tear ever since she returned at SummerSlam to stare down Belair. The villain hasn't been alone, either. She recruited Dakota Kai and IYO Sky (formerly Io Shirai) to form the faction Damage CTRL. The trio has been causing havoc on both Raw and SmackDown, with Kai and Sky even winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Now Bayley is lined up against Belair, and it's not looking good for the champ.

While Damage CTRL has had loads of momentum in general, Monday's Raw episode put Bayley even more in favor to win. The tag team champs took out Belair's allies Asuka and Alex Bliss, meaning they might not be in the position to assist the Raw Women's Champion on Saturday if needed. Sky and Kai could easily help Bayley in the ladder match, being as the bout operates under "no disqualification" stipulations. The situation could essentially mirror the ending of Monday's Raw, with Bayley hoisting the title belt at the top of a ladder while a defeated Belair lies below (as the rest of Damage CTRL stands by in support).

While it will obviously be disappointing to see the Knoxville, Tennessee, native's 184-day reign end, it could just mark the beginning of a feud between Bayley and Belair. The latter could chase Bayley in a similar way she chased Lynch in the months after SummerSlam 2021, giving fans months of great matches and segments.

There's no telling who will actually win, though. We'll just have to wait and see what goes down at Extreme Rules, which WWE is holding at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. As with all WWE premium live events, wrestling fans can watch it via Peacock. The streaming service has both mid-tier and ad-free plans available. Click here for sign-up info.