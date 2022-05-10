WWE's Edge Dramatically Cuts His Hair in Wake of WrestleMania Backlash Win
Edge has a brand-new look to go with his new persona. The WWE Hall of Famer debuted a shorter hairstyle in WWE Raw Monday night. This comes on the heels of him earning a big win against AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash. Edge also defeated Styles at WrestleMania 38 last month.
When Edge returned to WWE in January 2020 after being retired for nine years, he was a babyface and loved by fans. But before WreslteMnaia 38, the "Rated R Superstar" made the heel turn and started his own faction called Judgment Day which includes Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.
"We formed Judgment Day because we were tired of being sheep like all of you," Edge said during is promo on WWE Raw, per Wrestling Inc. "Where did that get us? Where did that get me? OK, it got me a Hall of Fame ring. Big deal. I'm bigger than the Hall of Fame. You know what it also got me? You can point to any area of my body, and I've had a surgery. Do any of you care?" Edge is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in WWE history, winning 11 world championships and winning the Royal Rumble match twice. Here's a look at fans reacting to Edge's new haircut.
New Haircut
🚨 NEW HAIRCUT ALERT 🚨@EdgeRatedR #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/VuQmZ9pto1— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2022
One fan wrote: "Edge has a new haircut, and Judgment Day has gained a new member. What will be said from the growing faction? Come back to find out!"prevnext
Matt Hardy?
Team WWE2K developers https://t.co/miA63KcD2Z pic.twitter.com/IDfnbspR9R— CM Punk's ERA (@KishoreRanny) May 10, 2022
Another fan wrote: "Edge with short hair just ain't right. He looks so much better with long hair." One thing to note that Edge had long hair throughout his entire career.prevnext
Homage to Rhea Ripley
He aligned himself with Rhea and was like.. I'm totally getting a matching do! https://t.co/POZyZum4ch pic.twitter.com/LWccQOodpL— ꉔꋪꌦꉣ꓄꒐꒯ ꀯꂦꋊꋊ 🐙🦑 #Autistic ∞ (@CryptidConn) May 10, 2022
Another fan said: "He looks good in short hair. His hair was short when he was in the TV show Haven. He looked so different it took me a few episodes to realize it was him."prevnext
Video Game Change
2K devs right now. https://t.co/Ptvg3T1jh4 pic.twitter.com/X0SuX26AN5— Cameron (@sweeney541) May 10, 2022
One person asked: "Was this approved by every level of needed approval? What about the figurines? The trading cards? Will the WWE universe recognizes what they are seeing?"prevnext
Pastor Vibes
Edge looking like a Youth Pastor 🤣🤣 #WWERaw https://t.co/M1r2NwtOru— DJ Kuzmo (@djkuzmo) May 10, 2022
One fan mentioned: "And I thought edge getting rid of metalingus was the most heelish thing he could have done."prevnext
Twin Brother?
Yoo its Edge’s twin brother Adam Copeland— JF0319 (@The_JF0319) May 10, 2022
One fan wrote: "I will say I just heard about this new style from edge and it's the first thing to make me interested in the WWE product in a long time."prevnext
Healthier
His long hair looked so awfully unhealthy anyway https://t.co/CmdwAp1bLW— Shotzi's bestie from Paris, FR⚡💚 (@ballsyashley_) May 10, 2022
And this fan wrote: "Wow that's an improvement especially since it's fits his new gimmick better. Better than the first time he cut his hair."prev