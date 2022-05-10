WWE's Edge Dramatically Cuts His Hair in Wake of WrestleMania Backlash Win

Edge has a brand-new look to go with his new persona. The WWE Hall of Famer debuted a shorter hairstyle in WWE Raw Monday night. This comes on the heels of him earning a big win against AJ Styles at WrestleMania Backlash. Edge also defeated Styles at WrestleMania 38 last month.

When Edge returned to WWE in January 2020 after being retired for nine years, he was a babyface and loved by fans. But before WreslteMnaia 38, the "Rated R Superstar" made the heel turn and started his own faction called Judgment Day which includes Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

"We formed Judgment Day because we were tired of being sheep like all of you," Edge said during is promo on WWE Raw, per Wrestling Inc. "Where did that get us? Where did that get me? OK, it got me a Hall of Fame ring. Big deal. I'm bigger than the Hall of Fame. You know what it also got me? You can point to any area of my body, and I've had a surgery. Do any of you care?" Edge is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in WWE history, winning 11 world championships and winning the Royal Rumble match twice. Here's a look at fans reacting to Edge's new haircut.