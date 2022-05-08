WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

WWE is back with another live event for Peacock. One month after WrestleMania 38, the WWE Superstars will compete at WrestleMania Backlash. The event will stream on Peacock and start at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday. The pre-show will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock, WWE.com and all WWE social platforms.

The main event for WrestleMania Backlash will be Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in a six-man tag team match. The Usos and RK-Bro have been feuding with each other over the last month as they want to compete in a winner take all championship match. Reigns and McIntyre recently started a few which each other, which could lead to a title match down the road.

Another big match happening on Sunday is SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defending her title against Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match. The two battled at WrestleMania 38, and Flair was able to slip away with a victory. Flair has been SmackDown Women's Champion since Oct. 22, making it one of the longest reigns for the title since Bayley held it for 380 days from Oct. 2019 to Oct. 2020.

Cody Rhodes, who made a "surprise" appearance at WrestleMania 38 will battle Seth "Freakin" Rollins again. Rhodes said he's looking to be champion, which is something he didn't accomplish during his first run in WWE. But he will come close to reaching that mark if he can get another win over Rollins.

AJ Styles lost to Edge at WrestleMania 38 but gets another shot at him on Sunday. Damian Preist, who has aligned himself with Edge, is banned from ringside, so Styles will not have to worry about a two-on-one advantage. Happy Corbin is looking to take down his former friend Madcap Moss. Since Corbin lost to McIntyre at WrestleMania 38, he has been after Moss as he blamed home for not getting the win. Moss is on the rise as he won the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during WrestleMania weekend. And Bobby Lashley will face Omos again. However, Omos will have some help as Lashley's former manager MVP is now managing the 7-foot-3, 400-pound athlete.