WWE's Cody Rhodes Spotted for the First Time Since Having Surgery

Cody Rhodes has been spotted after having surgery on his pectoral tendon. On Thursday night, the Nightmare Factory training facility shared a photo of Rhodes watching tape with his students. According to Wrestling Inc., Rhodes and the students seemed to be studying a match between Brett Hart and Mr. Perfect at SummerSlam 1991.

Rhodes tore his pectoral tendon before he took on Seth Rollins at Hell in Cell earlier this month. He had surgery after the match and is expected to miss nine months of action. Rhodes made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in April after spending the last three years at All Elite Wrestling (AEW). In an interview with Variety, Rhodes explained how much he has improved from the time he left WWE almost six years ago to where he is now.

"I told Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard and Nick Khan — this very small circle of individuals — I told them what I truly believe and it's that I'm the best wrestler in the world," Rhodes said. "And to go further with it, I actually don't think there's a close second. But with that said, the opportunity now exists to prove it, and that's what I'm most excited about.

"It's a completely different individual returning to the game. It's a different brand. It's someone who's experienced all the wonders of independent wrestling, of traveling internationally, of being able to get on the ground with the fans that make this whole ship move. But different person or not, I'm still that little kid that I mentioned in an AEW promo that wants what my dad didn't get, and I'm not going to say it out loud because I don't want to jinx it.

Rhodes was also asked about leaving AEW, which is something he didn't want to get into. "I chose to remain silent about my departure from AEW and I'm going to keep my word on that," he said. "There's no shoot interview. There's no nefarious tale that's going to be told. There were all these different theories and none of them are correct. I mean, there were things about money and creative control. They were printed as fact and it's been a very difficult two months to see that, when the reality is it was just time. It was a personal matter and we couldn't move past it."