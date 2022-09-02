WWE Clash at the Castle: Time, Channel and How to Watch

WWE will have a premium live event (also known as a pay-per-view event) on a special day and time. The WWE Superstars will compete at Clash at the Castle, which will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Whales. The event will start on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and stream exclusively on Peacock. The kickoff show will start at 12 p.m. ET and stream on Peacock and WWE's social media channels.

The main event of the show will be a battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship between current champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. McIntyre became the No. 1 contender for the title after beating Sheamus in a match in July. Reigns is the most dominant champion in recent memory as he has been the Universal Champion since August 2020. He won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 after beating Brock Lesnar.

"I kind of have my feelings about how the title should be represented. We need people like Roman on the show," McIntyre said in an interview with WrestleRant, per 411 Mania. "He's our biggest star by far. The numbers and everything he talks about, those are all real, but I do believe the titles should be featured in every event. I do believe that Drew McIntyre is the man to do that."

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan will defend her title against Shayna Baszler. Morgan won the title at Money in the Bank in July after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract against Rhonda Rousey. Morgan earned the contract after winning the Money in the Bank ladder match earlier in the night. Intercontinental Champion Gunther will defend his title against Sheamus. In August, Sheamus won a fatal five-way match to be the top contender for the title. Gunther won the title in June after beating Ricochet on an episode of WWE SmackDown.

Matt Riddle will face Seth "Freaking Rollins" in a singles match, this rivalry went to new heights this week when Rollins took aim at Riddle's family. And speaking of family, Rey Mysterio will have his son Dominik in his corner when he teams up with Edge to face The Judgement Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) in a tag team match. And the last match on the card is a six-woman tag team match with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Baley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.