'WWE Raw': Tommaso Ciampa Returns From Injury, Confronts The Miz

By John Connor Coulston

Tommaso Ciampa has been off of WWE Raw due to injury for months, but he is officially back! The WWE Superstar, who's also known as "The Blackheart," returned on the Monday night Raw episode. During the segment, The Miz had issued an open challenge to any wrestler in the back who wanted to face him. To the Miz and Mrs. star's surprise, Tommaso Ciampa walked down the entrance aisle at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Miz was shocked by the confrontation because, pre-injury, Ciampa was Miz's right-hand-man. Ciampa assisted him in many feuds and was just starting to shine on his own as a solo Superstar in the United State Championship scene before suffering a reported hip injury. Tommaso Ciampa clearly is looking to start fresh with this return to WWE Raw, which airs on USA Network's channel and later streams via Hulu and Peacock. (You can view WWE Raw live each week via cable providers or livestream services such as Fubo TVClick here for a free trial to Fubo TV.)

WWE Raw viewers were clearly thrilled by the comeback and enthusiastically cheered him both in the arena and at home. Scroll on to watch Tommaso Ciampa's return and to see what wrestling fans are saying.

Tommaso Ciampa's Back!

Immediate Excitement for Tommaso Ciampa's 'WWE Raw' Return

Tommaso Ciampa Returns With His Full Name and 'No One Will Survive' Theme Song

Tommaso Ciampa Defeats The Miz in His Return From Injury

A Clearly Successful Comeback for Tommaso Ciampa

Watch Tommaso Ciampa's Return From Injury on 'WWE Raw'

How to Watch WWE Raw

WWE Raw airs live each Monday night on USA Network, which is viewable via cable providers or live stream services such as Fubo TV. (Click here for a free trial.) Episodes are available to watch the next day via Hulu and 30 days later via Peacock. Highlights from each episode are uploaded to YouTube in the hours following the live broadcast.

