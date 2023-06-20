'WWE Raw': Tommaso Ciampa Returns From Injury, Confronts The Miz
Tommaso Ciampa has been off of WWE Raw due to injury for months, but he is officially back! The WWE Superstar, who's also known as "The Blackheart," returned on the Monday night Raw episode. During the segment, The Miz had issued an open challenge to any wrestler in the back who wanted to face him. To the Miz and Mrs. star's surprise, Tommaso Ciampa walked down the entrance aisle at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Miz was shocked by the confrontation because, pre-injury, Ciampa was Miz's right-hand-man. Ciampa assisted him in many feuds and was just starting to shine on his own as a solo Superstar in the United State Championship scene before suffering a reported hip injury. Tommaso Ciampa clearly is looking to start fresh with this return to WWE Raw, which airs on USA Network's channel and later streams via Hulu and Peacock. (You can view WWE Raw live each week via cable providers or livestream services such as Fubo TV. Click here for a free trial to Fubo TV.)
WWE Raw viewers were clearly thrilled by the comeback and enthusiastically cheered him both in the arena and at home. Scroll on to watch Tommaso Ciampa's return and to see what wrestling fans are saying.
Tommaso Ciampa's Back!
Tommaso Ciampa is back!!! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/Dy3xZyORS7— Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) June 20, 2023
I'm so glad to see Ciampa back!— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 20, 2023
Immediate Excitement for Tommaso Ciampa's 'WWE Raw' Return
I just turned on RAW and the first thing I see is Ciampa's return.
We are so back. pic.twitter.com/0uVwus12RR— (🦥) (@deonteddj) June 20, 2023
Already booked far better than in his last main roster run!— John Hays (@JohnHays) June 20, 2023
Tommaso Ciampa Returns With His Full Name and 'No One Will Survive' Theme Song
NO ONE WILL SURVIVE AND CIAMPA IS BACK RAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH— Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) June 20, 2023
IT'S TOMASSO CIAMPA AGAIN, HE GOT HIS NAME BACK— Shekolate (@Shekolate7) June 20, 2023
Tommaso Ciampa Defeats The Miz in His Return From Injury
TOMASSO CIAMPA BEATS THE MIZ IN HIS RETURN!!
OG CIAMPA IS BACK BABY YESSSIR! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Cc7O2pupNL— CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestle) June 20, 2023
Tommaso Ciampa defeats The Miz with the Fairytale Ending.
Solid match and so great to see Ciampa return. I can't wait to see this rumored DIY reunion with these two on the same brand. #WWERaw— Tru Heel Heat Wrestling (@TruHeelHeat) June 20, 2023
A Clearly Successful Comeback for Tommaso Ciampa
I guess Ciampa and Miz aren’t friends anymore 🤷🏻♂️😁 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4uPP2yaedo— Chris The Wrestling Informer (@Thewrestlingin1) June 20, 2023
So glad to see Ciampa back and with his old NXT theme!— Wayne Bumpass (@WayneBumpass) June 20, 2023
