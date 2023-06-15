Former WWE Superstar to Return to Pro Wrestling

A former WWE Superstar and Divas champion is making her return to the ring. Reality of Wrestling announced it has added Alicia Fox to its Summer of Champions event on July 15. Fox's opponent has not been announced, but the event will take place at the Humble Civic Center in Humble, Texas.

In 2019, WWE announced that Fox (real name Victoria Crawford) has retired from professional wrestling. But when she spoke to Muscle Man Malcolm, Fox revealed that was a premature announcement. "The machine said that, I never said that...I didn't put my face on that alumni (page). I didn't do that. I never said that. My bags are still packed, I'm still pissed about it," Fox said, per ComicBook.com.

‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️



Alicia Fox makes her return to the world of pro wrestling on Saturday, July 15th at the biggest event of the summer #SummerOfChampionsIX



Fox did appear in WWE in 2021 and 2022 to take part in the Royal Rumble. Her run with the company began in 2006 as he was part of the developmental company Ohio Valley Wrestling. She then joined Florida Championship Wrestling in 2007 before making her main roster debut in 2008. In 2010, Fox won the Divas Championship at Fatal-4-Way and kept the title for 56 days before losing to Melina at SummerSlam. As she competed in WWE, Fox was on the E! reality show Total Divas from 2013-2018. She made guest appearances in the first two seasons before becoming part of the main cast in Season 3.

When Fox left in 2019, it was assumed that she was let go by WWE. But in an interview with Athletes Voices earlier this year, Fox said she's still with the company and refuted the claim about her leaving. In early May, Fox revealed she's no longer with WWE and is a free agent.

In the interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, Fox talked about what she's bringing to Reality of Wrestling, a promotion founded by WWE legends Booker T and Sharmell. "This is what I'm going to do. I'm going to knock the ring rust off with Booker (at his school). I talked to Booker and Sharmell. We're going to knock down the forbidden door. We'll go to Trinity's house and then we'll go to Sasha's house," Fox said. "We'll show up at Booker's. Sharmell already said we can come. I texted them last week. I'll go there to the secret spot. Then we're going to spread out to these forbidden doors and knock out the windows. Either door gets obliviated. If it's a forbidden house, where is everybody?'"