Man Who Tried to Kidnap Sonya Deville Sentenced, WWE Superstar Speaks Out

A South Carolina man who tried to kidnap WWE star Sonya Deville in August 2020 was sentenced to 15 years in prison last week. Phillip Arnold Thomas stalked Deville for years on social media and spent eight months planning to kidnap the wrestler before driving to her home in Lutz, Florida, authorities said. After Thomas was sentenced, Deville thanked fans for supporting her throughout the ordeal.

Thomas allegedly stalked Deville on social media for years, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, reports WFLA. He planned to kidnap her and tried to hold her hostage. He parked his vehicle at a church and then walked to her home. He used a knife to get into her home through a patio screen. Hours later, he broke a sliding door, which set off an alarm.

Deville, 29, was home at the time with fellow WWE star Mandy Rose. They were able to leave the house and called 911. When officers arrived, Thomas was still there. He was carrying the knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, and mace, according to officers. He was charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary, attempted kidnapping, and criminal mischief.

"Our deputies are unveiling the suspect's disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in 2020. "It's frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder."

The case didn't go to trial, as Thomas accepted a plea deal with prosecutors. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 15 years of probation after he is released. He was also ordered to have no contact with Deville and her family. He has to pay court fees and undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation and complete any recommendation within two months of his release.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out today," Deville wrote on May 3. "After almost 3 years we finally got some closure last week. I am happy and healthy and have amazing people by my side. To say it's over feels odd but I am beyond grateful for the support and help I received over the past 3 years from HCSO, Tampa PD, to everyone in the courts, attorneys, friends, security and so so many more. I have a lot to say pertaining to this situation which I feel can help a lot of people in similar situations now that the legalities are over. But for now, thank you."

Deville's real name is Daria Rae Berenato. She made her professional debut with WWE in December 2015. Deville and Chelsea Green were drafted to Raw as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. She ran into legal trouble herself in February when she was arrested in Atlantic City for possession of a firearm without a permit. She was released on a summons for a future court date.