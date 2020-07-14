WWE: Charlize Theron Responds to Kofi Kingston's Invitation to Compete in Women's Division

✖

Charlize Theron is ready to join WWE. Kofi Kingston recently caught up with the Academy Award winner as she's promoting her film, The Old Guard, which is currently streaming on Netflix. Kingston told Theron he would love to see her in the ring with some of the current female stars on the roster, including Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Theron gladly accepted the invitation.

"I think you might actually have a career or a future, if you wanted it, as a WWE Superstar because there [are] a lot of those similarities," Kingston said towards the end of the 10-minute interview. "You're talking about discipline. The fact that, again, for you to be able to pick up those moves so naturally, like, I would love to see you go one-on-one with a Becky Lynch, or like a Sasha Banks. Do you know what I mean? Or Bayley, or Charlotte! I feel like you would fit right in."

"Wow, is this an invite? Yes! When and where?" Theron responded. "I know we're in a crisis situation right now, so it's not any time soon, but that sounds awesome and I will get my a— kicked. So that would be really entertaining for everybody to watch because I am a mere actor. But that would be so much fun!" Theron added, "I"m taking you up on this!" It's unlikely Theron will be stepping in a WWE ring anytime soon, but she is known for throwing it down in films such as Atomic Blonde, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Hancock. It's the same case in The Old Guard as Theron plays an immortal mercenary that has healing abilities.

"We had three-and-a-half to four months of training before we starting shooting this film," Theron said to Kingston when talking about preparing for the film. "We would spend up to five hours in the gym just really learning choreography, learning skills, learning techniques, strength training… It's a big commitment when you say, 'yes' to one of these movies. You have to be willing to put in the hours."

The interesting thing about Kingston's invitation to Theron is WrestleMania 37 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles next year. With Theron being one of the top stars in Hollywood, it would make sense to have her at least appear at the event.