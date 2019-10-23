WWE’s Carmella Reveals ‘First Date’ Photo With Corey Graves in Wake of Infidelity Scandal

WWE Superstar Carmella is currently in a relationship with WWE commentator Corey Graves, which has been displayed on the show Total Divas. The relationship has come with controversy as Corey Graves’ now separated wife accused him of cheating on her with Carmella. However, both Graves and Carmella denied the allegations and continue to go on strong with Carmella posting a “first date” photo on Instagram.

In the caption, Carmella wrote, “Totally cheesing because @wwegraves and I are on our first date!! Come along with us tonight on an all-new episode of [Total Divas]. All of the whiskey was had.”

A number of Carmella’s fans commented on the post to show their support, with one fan writing: “You two are too cute and I love seeing the true side of your relationship. Keep the love strong;” as another added, “Beautiful! You guys rock. All the best to both of you and greetings from Germany.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah Van Damme (@carmellawwe) on Oct 22, 2019 at 8:08am PDT

One fan had a message for Graves, writing: “He seems nervous. tell him u are in this together, and to embrace his decision to be with [you], it was a great decision! Also, the ONLY thing that matters is his and [your] happiness, so leave the stress, & enjoy ur new budding romance!!”

Another fan said “Might as well since you don’t have to help R Truth with the 24/7 Championship anymore.”

Since this was a “first date” photo, it was likely taken earlier this year. And this was during the time when Graves’ wife, Amy Polinsky went to Instagram to announce the alleged affair.

“This may be totally below me to do but I’m hurt. I’m sad,” Polinsky wrote. “I’ve put 11 years into supporting a man to accomplish his dream only for him to punch me in the gut! I’ve been through suicide attempts, alcoholism, among so much more with him and stuck by his side. The kicker is finding out that he’s been sleeping with one of my daughters’ role models all long.

She added, “[Carmella] and [Corey] I hope you guys are happy. I really do!”

That led to Carmella responding to everyone attacking her. Back in March, Carmella went to Instagram and wrote, “When they can’t find anything wrong with you, they create it. PERIODTTTTT.”

Graves has also denied the allegations of cheating which was revealed during a text message between himself and a third party.

“[Laugh out loud], nothing is going on. Amy is simply realizing that her ego f—ed up her life, and she can’t crawl back anymore,” he allegedly wrote. “I’m golden. I’m about to land in ATL, on the way to Houston.”