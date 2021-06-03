Braun Strowman Issues Statement After Surprising Release From WWE

✖

Braun Strowman is no longer with WWE as he was one of the six Superstars released from the company this week. And after the announcement was made, Strowman went to social media to issue a statement. The former Universal Champion wrote: "What a chapter in life!!! [Thank You]."

Many fans were not happy with the decision. "Why in the hell would they release you," one person wrote on Twitter. "You should go to AEW. I watched the pay per view this Sunday and it was awesome. The WWE are getting boring." Strowman was one of the top guys on the roster, which led to fans asking why he was fired. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Strowman, 37, was likely released due to his big contract. He recently signed a four-year deal in 2019 and was making over $1 million per year.

The signing came before Strowman won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 last year. He held onto the title for nearly six months before "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt beat him at SummerSlam. Most recently, Strowman earned another title push and faced Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. Lashley won the match, and Strowman hasn't been on WWE TV since.

While money might be the main reason Strowman is no longer with WWE, Booker T believes another reason comes into play. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about the releases on the Hall of Fame podcast and believes that booking was also an issue with the "Monster Among Men."

"And, you know, take nothing away from Braun Strowman," Booker T said as reported by Sportskeeda. "He was an enigma, he was the guy, you know, somewhat of a throwback to the guys that did it much before him. Look at Braun Strowman, even being the enigma that he was, it was kind of hard to match Braun Strowman up with more than 2-3 guys on the roster."

Earlier this year, Strowman talked about getting back to being a top guy in WWE. "It's just solidifying what I've been saying for months and months and months: The Monster is back on the top of the food chain—where he belongs," he said to Bleacher Report. "It's been a long, hard road to get back into the title picture and stuff like that, but I'm looking forward to it."