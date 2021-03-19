WWE Alum Reveals He Turned Down 'The Masked Singer' Appearance

✖

A former WWE Superstar came close to appearing on The Masked Singer. Paul Wight, who went by Big Show in WWE, appeared on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast and talked about turning down an offer to appear on the hit Fox series. Wight told Paquette that he turned down The Masked Singer during his time with WWE because he believed his size would have made it earlier for judges and fans to guess who was in the costume, according to WhatCulture.com.

Wight also said that he "can't hold a tune," and can't dance to save himself. He thanked The Masked Singer crew for contacting him but wasn't interested. Paquette was disappointed Wight didn't go through with it, but he has done okay for himself lately. Earlier this month, Wight revealed he left WWE for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and on the podcast, Wight explained why he left a company he was with for 22 years.

"It was a very quick decision that was made in a matter of 48 hours for me," Wight said per Fightful. "For me, it was creative frustration. I had gone back and forth with Paul Heyman, Bruce Prichard, and Vince. [McMamhon]. I had some medical issues a couple of years ago where I had problems with my hip real bad. You know how things are there. If you get out of the loop a little, it's hard for them to work you back into the ring, no matter how much talent you have or have to offer. It was frustrating for me because, yeah, I was making money and working once against Drew and did a couple of things like be partners with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe, but I was like, 'I need more than this.' I've never been a sit on the bench guy."

Wight will be a commentator during his time with AEW and will wrestle part-time. He said the rise of AEW is something pro wrestling needs. You need competition that's not in the same house," Wight explained. "You need another brand where if someone doesn't find out who they are on one brand, there is another company where they can re-invent themselves." Wight has had a lot of success in pro wrestling, becoming the first and only wrestler to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, the WWE Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship and the ECW World Heavyweight Championship.