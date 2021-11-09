WWE Alum ‘Lana’ C.J. Perry Reveals New Hair Color Ahead of Next Movie Role

Former WWE Alum Lana, whose real name is C.J. Perry, is no longer a blonde. The 36-year-old, pro wrestler and actress went to social media and revealed that she dye her hair black for a new movie. On Instagram, Perry revealed that she was asked to dye her hair to play the character TubeRose for the film called Trail Blazers.

According to IMDb, Trail Blazers is set to be released next year and is directed and written by Antonio Sabato Jr. The synopsis states that Trail Blazers is “A post-apocalyptic fantasy set in the desert of New Mexico. A divinely inspired family must battle the most horrific forces of evil, testing their faith and evolving each of them in miraculous ways.” Perry joins a cast that includes Sabato, Lorenzon Lamas, RJ Mitte, Aaron Schwartz and Deborah Twiss.

The news of Perry’s new hair color comes five months after she was released from WWE. There were talks that Perry would join All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as soon as her non-compete clause to be with her husband Miro. While appearing on the Talk is Jericho podcast in July, Perry revealed the clause she wants when she returns to pro wrestling.

“I felt really relieved in the sense of like, I’ve been waiting for this call,” she said, per Figthful. “That’s the part I don’t like about the environment. I want to — whatever wrestling contract I have next if I stay in wrestling, which I hope I do, I want a no-cut clause, that was the worst.” Perry also talked about how she found out she was fired from WWE, which was getting a call from John Laurinaitis.

“He goes, ‘I’m calling you about your 90 days,” she said. “I was like ‘Wait, what?’ I was like, I couldn’t even understand. He’s like, ‘I’m calling you about your 90 days. You’re getting released.’ I was literally standing right next to a pool. My heart dropped. At the same time, I felt really relieved, which was really weird. Because I did not expect the feel relieved. Like I felt like a weight lifted off my shoulder and I could breathe.” Perry was in WWE for eight years. During that time, she has appeared in various movies such as Pitch Perfect 2, Interrogation and Cosmic Sin.