WWE Alum Lana Vows to 'Stand up for Truth' and 'Spill the Tea' After Exit

Former WWE Superstar Lana is ready to share her story after being with the company for several years. The 36-year old was one of the six wrestlers who were released by WWE earlier this month and is looking to "stand up for the truth" and "spill the tea" on her experience.

“I can’t wait to spill the tea, because it’s hot and delicious," she said on Instagram. “I look forward to standing up and speaking out on things that for years I have been silent about." Lana also said she cried when she learned she was released, while her husband, AEW TNT Champion Miro was doing cartwheels when he was released by WWE last year. She revealed that vlogs about her experience in WWE will be released starting on Monday, June 21. Along with that video, Lana posted another Instagram video that continued footage of her run in WWE.

"Couldn’t think of more perfect way to pull the curtain on the past, while signaling how I’m damn sure going to move into the future," Lana wrote in the post. "I have been feeling so many emotions the last couple of days. I know that in the lows we have to remind ourselves to get up and keep going. Thank you all for loving me. Thank you all for your texts, calls, voice notes, dms, & posts. I have so many things to say & people to thank. But one thing I know for sure..... work hard, be passionate, always get back up, chase your dreams and eat a LOT of ice cream when your sad."

Lana was released due to budget cuts. She has a 90-day non-compete clause that expires on August 31, which means she sign with any promotion after that date. It was a surprising move by WWE considering Lana was seen on TV nearly every week and got a significant push late last year, winning the Survivor Series match for Raw and competing for the Raw Women's Championship against Asuka. Most recently, Lana teamed up with Naomi and competed for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Lana was released along with Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santa Garrett. This comes one month before WWE goes back on the road for live shows after spending over a year performing at the Performance Center or the ThunderDome.