WWE Alum Kelly Kelly, aka Barbie Blank, Engaged to Joe Coba

✖

Kelly Kelly will be a married woman very soon. On Instagram, the former WWE Superstar who goes by Barbie Blank announced she's engaged to Joe Coba. Blank posted a series of photos that included the engagement ring and sent a message to her future husband.

"When I met you last year at the dog park the second I locked eyes with you I knew thru my 32 years of trials and tribulations and learning who I am and what I've always wanted in my life partner has brought me to the man I'm meant to spend my life with," Blank wrote on Instagram. She went on to say that Coba is "the most beautiful, handsome, loving, compassionate, caring, giving the most protecting and supporting I mean I can’t even put into words everything you are to me." She also added that Coba is her "soulmate" and she believes that "everything happens for a reason."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie Blank (@thebarbieblank) on May 29, 2020 at 12:46pm PDT

"Thank you for being my rock and my best friend your my shoulder to cry on, your my hero in every way possible the man you are is the man that I want our kids to be just like, you are the epitome of ultimate man," she added. She ended the note by writing " you are truly my dream come true, my real-life Prince Charming. I love you more than you’ll ever know."

A wedding date has not been set, but it's likely some of Blank's friends from WWE will be in attendance. She began her WWE career in 2006 when she signed a contract with the developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling. She also competed in Florida Championship Wrestling before joining ECW in the same year. The feedback Blank was getting from the fans led to her beating Brie Bella to become the Divas Champion in 2011. She lost the title to Beth Phoenix later that year and was released from her contract in September 2012.

Blank has made several appearances in WWE since her release with the most previous being in the Royal Rumble in January. She was the 21st participant in the women's Royal Rumble match before being eliminated by Charlotte Flair. In July 2019, Blank was on Raw Reunion and won her second championship, pinning Gerald Briscoe to become the 24/7 Champion. She then lost the title to Candice Michelle later in the show.