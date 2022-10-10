WWE Alum JTG Accuses Ex of Domestic Violence

Former WWE Superstar JTG has filed a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend, saying that she injured his leg by throwing objects at him during a physical altercation, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast. JTG says he is estranged from the woman who is the mother of his son, and the argument began when she refused to leave his Los Angeles home after a visit with their son. The 37-year-old professional wrestler is asking the woman, Ashley Murrey, to stay 100 yards away from him.

"Ashley refused to leave my house when I asked her to. She threw things at me and injured my lower leg. She threw furniture and broke things in my house. When I got her to leave she broke back in through a window," JTG said in the filing. "Ashley and I are no longer together but I try to co-parent with her. Our son lives with me because Ashley is a flight attendant and isn't in LA consistently. She was in town for a few days because she was off work and asked if she could stay with me and our son for one night. But then she didn't leave for a few days. On 9/23/22, Ashley came into my room without asking. I have told her several times to knock first."

JTG continued: "When she opened the door I told her to knock, she said well you need to come clean. I told her she had to leave. She started packing her stuff up and kept yelling at me. She was calling me lazy and r—. Then she started throwing furniture. She threw chairs out of our son's room and into the hallway. I told her again she had to leave and I called the police." JTG went on to say that the 911 operator heard screaming on the phone but the police didn't come "hours" after the incident. Neither JTG or Murrey were arrested, but Murrey told police that she was leaving for Virginia and not coming back. As of this writing, Murrey and their son are in Virginia, and the case is ongoing.

JTG, whose real name is Jayson Anthony Paul, competed in WWE from 2006 to 2007 and from 2008 to 2014. He is known for being one-half of the tag team Cryme Tyme with the other member being Shad Gaspard who died in May 2020. JTG currently competes in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA)