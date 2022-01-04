WWE Gives Update on Alexa Bliss’ Return to Company

Alexa Bliss will be returning to WWE very soon. On Monday Night Raw, WWE confirmed that it will show a vignette that features Bliss’ journey back to the show. Bliss has been off TV for the last four months as she underwent surgery late last year. Her last match was against Charlotte Flair back in September.

When WWE made the announcement, Bliss went to Twitter and wrote “Next week you say…” One of the biggest questions fans have about Bliss is will she keep the demonic persona or will she return to the Goddess persona which helped her become one of the biggest stars in the company? Bliss recently told ComicBook.com that she’s having fun with her new gimmick.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1478207153936781313?s=20

“I’ve been saying the last few weeks that this has been the most creative storyline I’ve ever been in and the most fun, because there are no real restrictions right now as to what we can do. And between me, Bray and Randy, just throwing out all these ideas, it’s like nothing is off-limits and that’s what’s so fun about it,” Bliss said before WrestleMania 37 in April. “And I love portraying characters and I love doing stuff that’s out of the box, and completely different.

“And the fact that a year ago, if you told me I’d be swinging on a swing set, threatening Randy Orton, I wouldn’t believe you. Or even having a match with Randy Orton, I wouldn’t believe you, but it’s been so fun and I’m just so happy with how it’s turning out because we don’t know. It’s been a week-by-week thing. We’re just adding things, taking away things, trying new things, and I just like where it’s going.”

Bliss, 30, started in WWE in 2013 as a member of NXT. She was with the brand for three years before being called up to the main roster in 2016. In her career, Bliss has won the Raw Women’s Championship three times, the SmackDown Women’s Championship twice and the Women’s Tag Team Championship twice with Nikki Cross, Bliss is the second Women’s Triple Crown Champion in WWE history with the first being Bayley.