WWE's Alexa Bliss Nearly Retired After Suffering Multiple Concussions

✖

Alexa Bliss came close to ending her career due to the injuries she recently suffered. The five-time WWE women's champion talked to BT Sports about the multiple concussions she suffered in late 2018 and early 2019. Bliss was worried she would never return to the ring as she struggled to recover.

"For being in the company for over seven years now and not having any injuries, and then having this one particular stint of time where it was just back-to-back concussions, it was very scary. Because I didn’t know if I was going to be able to get back in the ring again," she said. Bliss also said she didn't want to be one of the many WWE Superstars who have retired due to multiple concussions. However, she also knew concussions are a tricky injury because it could take a week or a year to recover from one. She also revealed the symptoms she was dealing with due to the concussions.

"I was experiencing really bad vertigo for an extended period of time. All my other symptoms were gone, but if I changed height levels, I would get extremely dizzy," she continued. "It didn't go away for a really, really long time, so that’s when I got really concerned." WWE told her she can't be in the ring if she has any symptoms of a concussion, which led to her missing an extended period of time. Overall, Bliss missed nine months of action because of the multiple concussions. She has now fully recovered and thanks WWE for helping her through the process.

"It really showed me, too, that with concussions they take it very seriously," Bliss said. "I had seen a neurologist, a neuropsychologist, an eye doctor, a neurosurgeon. Like, I had seen every single type of doctor you can see about concussions." Bliss said WWE chairman Vince McMahon checked in on her to make sure she got the best care. "Vince called me in and he was like 'We're going to get you the best of the best, we’re going to make sure you’re okay,' she said.

Bliss returned to action right after WrestleMania 35. She has been teaming up with Nikki Cross, and the duo won the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 36. They lost the titles to Bayley and Sasha Banks last week on SmackDown but will have a chance to win them back on Sunday at Backlash as they face Bayley and Sasha Banks as well as the IIconis in a triple-threat match.