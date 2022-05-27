WWE Addresses Stephanie McMahon's Leave of Absence During All-Hands Meeting

✖

Stephanie McMahon has stepped away from WWE, and the company recently talked about it during an all-hands meeting. According to PW Insider (per Wrestling News), the all-hands meeting revealed that McMahon, who is the Chief Brand Officer of WWE, "needed time" following the health issues that her husband, Triple H, dealt with, which led to his retirement from the ring. WWE also noted that new hires were brought in to fill in McMahon's role, which could mean she could be away for a significant amount of time.

McMahon officially announced her leave of absence last week. "As of tomorrow [Friday, May 20], I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE," McMahon wrote on Twitter. "WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family."

With McMahon out, Triple H is back in as he recently returned to work. Back in March, Triple H spoke to Stephen A. Smith on Stephen A's World about his role in WWE. "No no, my foot's not off the gas. I suppose in some manner I have to step back a little bit. I'm still in recovery, and my endurance isn't quite what it used to be before," Triple H said, per ComicBook.com.

"Right now I'm back, I'm at the office. I'm fully focused on recruiting and developing of our talent in the future. Whether that's building more performance centers. Whether that's finding the next young stud that's out there, male or female, like Gable Steveson. Recently two time NCAA Champion Gold Medalist at the Olympics right, his next step is in WWE and with us, it's finding that it's creating that future, and that's the biggest focus for me and as we move forward from there, it's making sure that WWE is a success for generations to come."

McMahon and Triple H have been married since 2003 and have three kids together. Both have become the faces of WWE over the years as company chairman and CEO since McMahon gets older. The news of McMahon leaving comes during an interesting time in WWE. The company recently suspended Sasha Banks and Naomi after the two relinquished their tag team titles and walked out of WWE Raw.