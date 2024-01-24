Wrestler Speaks on 'AEW Collision' Backstage Vibes After CM Punk's Firing

CM Punk had a rough end to his run at All Elite Wrestling (AEW) but has since landed on his feet as he recently returned to WWE. During his time in AEW, Punk had issues with multiple professional wrestlers, which ultimately led to him being fired. AEW star Ryan Nemeth spoke to our sister site ComicBook.com about the current vibe of the show AEW Collison after Punk's exit.

"I can answer this only from my personal experience. Currently, when I'm backstage at Collision, I am allowed to be there and work," Nemeth said. "And when someone else worked there I wasn't. I wouldn't know what the environment was like because the environment for me back then was like, 'Hey, everybody. Bye, everybody.'"

CM Punk approached Ryan Nemeth at the June 21 #AEWDynamite taping, and asked Nemeth to make good on his “softest man alive tweet.”



Those close to Punk claim that Nemeth said he was working to get heat. Punk believed that the tweet was Nemeth trying to score points with his… pic.twitter.com/QHKuLXrDgK — PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) August 14, 2023

AEW Collison premiered in June 2023, and Punk was the face of the Saturday show. He even assumed creative control over the show, leading to several wrestlers being "banned" from AEW Collison, including Nemeth. According to reports, Punk confronted Nemeth backstage at AEW Dynamite on Jun. 21, 2023, over a social media post shared during Punk's debut on AEW Collison. After the confrontation, Punk reportedly said he did not want Nemeth present at AEW Collison in any capacity.

"Maybe you'll ask someone else that question and they'll say a whole different answer," Nemeth said when asked about AEW Collision's backstage environment. "I was on great terms and friends with a certain person for years, and then suddenly I wasn't and didn't know why. Collision currently is great. Currently, I really enjoy Collision and all the other parts of AEW."

Punk, 45, returned to WWE on Nov. 25, 2023, at Survivor Series War Games. He signed with WWE Raw on Dec. 11 and will take part in the Royal Rumble match at the 2024 Royal Rumble this Saturday. Punk's first run in WWE was from 2005 to 2014, and he won the WWE Championship twice, the World Heavyweight Championship three times and the ECW Championship during that span.

"I didn't realize how wrong the internet was about everything until I came to WWE and I was actually backstage and saw some things. I don't think there's anything but positive energy about CM Punk coming back," WWE Superstar Grayson Waller said on Adrian Hernandez's YouTube channel, per PW Mania. "The entire roster right now is great from top to bottom. Everyone's challenging each other, everyone wants to be the top guy, but no one's stepping on anyone to get there. Maybe me. You know, I don't mind doing that, but everyone's kind of working together. We want this product to succeed and I think that's what's happening so I think everyone's buzzing to have him back."