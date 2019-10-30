World Series: Washington Nationals Win Game 6 Over Houston Astros

Game 6 of the World Series has come to an end and the Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros 7-2. The series is now tied 3-3 which means a world champion will be determined on Wednesday with Game 7 which will start at 8:08 p.m. ET. The Nationals got home runs from three different players. Adam Eaton homered in the fifth inning to tie the game at 2-2. Juan Soto hit one later in the inning to break the tie and Anthony Rendon put the game away with a two-run shot in the seventh. Rendon also drove in two runs in the ninth inning to finish the night with five RBIs. Washington also got a strong effort from pitcher Stephen Strasburg who allowed two runs in 8.1 innings while striking out seven batters.

The Astros were the favorites to win the World Series when the season began back in April. They won the World Series in 2017 and they reached the ALCS last year. This year, the Astros finished the 2019 season with the best record in baseball with 107 wins and 55 losses.

Offensively, Houston is led by a number of players. Alex Bregman hit 41 homers and drove in 112 runs during the regular season. Jose Altuve recorded 31 homers with 74 RBIs and George Springer had another productive season, posting 39 homers while driving in 96 runs.

The Astros pitching has been a big reason the team has reached the World Series for the second time in three years. Verlander and Gerrit Cole have been the two workhorses for the Houston pitching staff as both finished with at least 20 wins in the regular season and both finished with an ERA of under 2.60. It’s amazing to think this team only won 51 games back in 2013.

As for the Nationals, they had an unreal run to reach their first World Series. They clinched a spot in the playoffs late in the regular season and they rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Playoff game Game. From there, the Nationals took on the Los Angeles Dodgers and they once again rallied to win the National League Divisional Series. And they had no issues taking down the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series by sweeping them 4-0.

A number of players have led the Nationals from an offensive standpoint. But if there are two players that have been very reliable all year long, it would have to be Rendon and Soto. Rendon is a candidate to win MVP after recording a .319 batting average, 34 home runs and 126 RBIs. while Soto posted 34 homers and 110 RBIs. in only his second season.