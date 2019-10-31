World Series: Matthew McConaughey Cheers on the Astros, and Fans Are Loving It

Matthew McConaughey appeared during Game 7 of the MLB World Series, and fans couldn’t get over it. The True Detective and Dallas Buyers Club actor appeared before the game to chant “Play ball!” and kick off the festivities. Afterwards, he stuck around to cheer on the Houston Astros, who are taking on the Washington Nationals in the season-deciding game.

The 49-year-old actor, who starred in The Beach Bum and Serenity this year, wore his won personalized Astros jersey for the occasion.

Fans and onlookers seemed to love the celebrity’s appearance, noting that he is one of Texas’ favorite sons.

“Name one thing hotter than Matthew McConaughey saying play ball at a Texas World Series Game 7,” one person wrote. “You cannot.”

Another person wrote, “Matthew McConaughey is a Texas treasure.”

A third wrote, “I’m so blessed to be from the same state as Matthew McConaughey.”

Despite the general love for the Oscar winner, some did poke fun at the fact that he notably cheered on the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers in the past.

“I see how it is,” one onlooker wrote alongside a photo of McConaughey in a Rangers cap.

A second wrote, “It’s OK for a Texan to be a bandwagon fan because of their cowboy spirit.”

Others also noted the star’s visual similarities to Ranger player Hunter Pence, joking that the MLB pro had came out to Houston to support the in-state rivals.

“Man that’s super chill of [Hunter Pence] to show the ‘Stros some love bahahaha alright alright alright,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another replied to the McConaughey moment by writing, “I thought Hunter Pence was on the Rangers?”

Game 7 of the World Series is currently airing on Fox. The winner of the game will be crowned World Series champion. The Astros previously won the World Series in 2017. If The Nationals win, it will be their first World Series win in the team’s history, including their time as the Montreal Expos.

As for McConaughey, his latest role was in the Netflix comedy Between Two Ferns: The Movie, which is based on the viral Funny or Die web series of the same name. In the movie, McConaughey played a fictional version of himself. His next role will be in the British action movie The Gentlemen, which is directed by Guy Ritchie and co-stars Charlie Hunnam and Henry Golding.

Photo Credit: Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images