World Series Game 6: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Game 6 of the World Series is here and the Houston Astros are looking to win another championship. After being down 2-0 against the Washington Nationals, the Astros just need one more win to clinch their second World Series title in three seasons. Tonight’s game will air on Fox at 8:07 p.m. The two starting pitchers will be Justin Verlander for the Astros and Stephen Strasburg for the Nationals.

The Astros come into the game on fire. They have won the last three games and in those three games, the Astros outscored the Nationals 19-3. In Game 5, Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole only allowed one run while striking out nine in seven innings to help Houston win.

“I thought his execution was better, and I think when he dotted his pitches it was great,” Astros manager AJ Hinch said after the game. “When he missed, he was barely missing in the right areas. And I think his rhythm, his timing, his use of his pitches got better and better as the game went on.”

“He was unbelievable,” Houston outfielder George Springer said. “He brings intensity, a tenacity … I don’t really know how to describe it. He showed up today and it was business from the time he got here until the time he came out of the game. He was lights-out. He threw all of his stuff for strikes and it was special to watch.”

The Astros are an experienced team that has made deep runs in the playoffs the last three seasons. But how did Houston get back into the series when things were looking dark for them after Game 2?

“I feel like this last three games we really played like we want this championship,” Astros shortstop Carlos Correa said on the team’s website. “We’ve got to win one more game. Obviously, they’ve got a great team on the other side. We have a lot of respect for them and the group of guys they have over there. But we’ve got to go out there and take care of business in Houston.”

As for the Nationals, they have a strong run to get to the World Series. They made the playoffs as a wild card and they rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers to advance in the National League Divisional Series. From there, the Nationals rallied to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers and they then went on to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship series.

But once Game 6 begins, fans will be wondering will there be another incident like there was in Game 5. In the seventh inning of Game 5, two women were seen flashing Cole and it led to them being banned from attending future Major League Baseball games.