World Series Celebrations Turn Violent in Downtown Los Angeles Amid Looting and Vandalism

The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions, and the fans in the Los Angeles area had a little too much fun celebrating. At least eight people were arrested and multiple polices officers were injured during the celebration on Tuesday night after the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the World Series. It was also reported a semi-truck was looted while a police vehicle and some businesses in the area were vandalized.

According to ABC7 in Los Angeles, officers were in riot gear and on tactical alert in downtown L.A. through 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Some of the officers were on horseback firing non-lethal rounds to disperse the crowd. When the Dodgers won, the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted a video message from legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully.

A man throws a projectile at a police vehicle amidst fans celebrating the World Series win at this intersection in Echo Park near the Dodgers Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Dp6uEhDq62 — Rise Images (@rise_images) October 28, 2020

"I know you want to celebrate like everybody else, but let’s do it properly, let’s do it the way the Dodgers did, with pride in themselves and pride in our great city,” Scully said in the video. "Let’s show the rest of the country that we know how to celebrate the proper way." Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also sent a message to Dodgers fans on Twitter urging fans not to attend any parties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A message to all Angelenos from @TheVinScully pic.twitter.com/3vsib2ciC4 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 28, 2020

"As we celebrate this incredible [Dodgers] victory tonight, we need to remember that COVID-19 is still here and still dangerous," Garcetti tweeted. "Please don't host or attend victory parties, or gather in large groups to celebrate. Let's keep L.A. safe."

Dodgers fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time. Before winning on Tuesday night, the last time Los Angeles won the World Series was in 1988. "This team was incredible all throughout the year, all throughout the postseason, all throughout the quarantine," said Dodgers outfielder Cory Seager, who was named World Series MVP after driving in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning of Game 6. "We never stopped. We were ready to go as soon as the bell was called. And once it did, we kept rolling."