World Cup 2026: FIFA Announces 16 North American Cities That Will Host Matches

Soccer has grown rapidly in the United States over the last 30 years which has led to more fans showing love for the men's and women's national teams. The men are currently competing in the 2022 World Cup and recently drew a tie with England, a team that is ranked No. 5 in the World. And because of that, the 2026 World Cup will take place in North America and there will be 16 cities that will host matches during the tournament.

Cities in the U.S., Mexico and Canada will host the 2026 World Cup, and it will be the first time the U.S. hosted the tournament since 1994. Some of the cities that missed out on hosting are Baltimore/Washington (M&T Bank Stadium); Orlando, Florida (Camping World Stadium); Cincinnati (Paul Brown Stadium); Nashville, Tennessee (Nissan Stadium); Denver (Empower Field at Mile High); and Edmonton (Commonwealth Stadium).

"It's been an incredibly competitive process. All the cities have been amazing, this was a very, very difficult choice," FIFA's Chief Competitions & Events Officer, Colin Smith, said, per ESPN. You can't imagine a World Cup coming to the U.S. and the capital city not taking a major role, as well. We'll be engaging with all of the cities that weren't chosen to host matches." Here's a look at the 16 cities that will host the 2026 World Cup.