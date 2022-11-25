World Cup 2026: FIFA Announces 16 North American Cities That Will Host Matches
Soccer has grown rapidly in the United States over the last 30 years which has led to more fans showing love for the men's and women's national teams. The men are currently competing in the 2022 World Cup and recently drew a tie with England, a team that is ranked No. 5 in the World. And because of that, the 2026 World Cup will take place in North America and there will be 16 cities that will host matches during the tournament.
Cities in the U.S., Mexico and Canada will host the 2026 World Cup, and it will be the first time the U.S. hosted the tournament since 1994. Some of the cities that missed out on hosting are Baltimore/Washington (M&T Bank Stadium); Orlando, Florida (Camping World Stadium); Cincinnati (Paul Brown Stadium); Nashville, Tennessee (Nissan Stadium); Denver (Empower Field at Mile High); and Edmonton (Commonwealth Stadium).
"It's been an incredibly competitive process. All the cities have been amazing, this was a very, very difficult choice," FIFA's Chief Competitions & Events Officer, Colin Smith, said, per ESPN. You can't imagine a World Cup coming to the U.S. and the capital city not taking a major role, as well. We'll be engaging with all of the cities that weren't chosen to host matches." Here's a look at the 16 cities that will host the 2026 World Cup.
Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium
This is no big surprise considering SoFi Stadium is one of the newer venues in the country. It opened in 2020 and is coming off hosting a Super Bowl. It will also host WrestleMania 39 next year as well as the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Summer Olympics.
Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
This is one of the biggest soccer venues in the world when it comes to attendance. Atlanta United has built a strong fanbase, so it was an easy decision to bring the World Cup to Atlanta.
Dallas - AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium has hosted its share of big events over the years. And with the stadium being able to hold 80,000 fans, it only made sense for FIFA to come to the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
New York/New Jersey - MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium is home to the New York Jets and New York Giants and opened in 2010. Along with hosting the Super Bowl, the stadium also hosted the Army-Navy game last year and drew over 82,000 fans.
Kansas City - Arrowhead Stadium
This is one of the older stadiums as it opened in 1972. While it hasn't hosted too many huge events, Arrowhead Stadium has a big fanbase thanks to the success of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Houston - NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium opened in 2002 which is the same year the Houston Texans began playing in the NFL. In the last 20 years, NRG Stadium has hosted two Super Bowls, WrestleMania 25 and various U.S. men's national soccer team matches.
Rest of the Cities
United States
Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
Seattle – Lumen Field
San Francisco – Levi's Stadium
Boston – Gillette Stadium
Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
Mexico
Mexico City – Estadio Azteca
Monterrey – Estadio BBVA
Guadalajara – Estadio Akron
Canada
Vancouver – BC Place
Toronto – BMO Field