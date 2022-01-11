‘Wipeout’: Camille Kostek Explains What Made Her ‘Nervous and Excited’ in New Episodes of TBS Series (Exclusive)

Wipeout returned to television in April of last year with John Cena, Nicole Byer and Camille Kostek as the host. But while 10 episodes of the competition series aired on TBS last year, a new set of episodes are set to premiere Tuesday, Jan. 11. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Kostek, who revealed one of the more interesting things she will be up to in the new episodes of Wipeout.

“I have to say, I think one of the coolest parts is, where I host, I’m up in this really tall tower during the finale, so stay tuned,” Kostek told PopCulture. “It’s going to be very sweet, very cool, very thrilling, I get nervous and excited. So hopefully that energy reads through the screen to the audience. So I think that’s one of the most newest and exciting parts if you’re asking me. I am hosting from way up in the sky and, yeah, it scares the shit out of me, but I love it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kostek is the field host of Wipeout, which means she’s in the trenches talking to the competitors. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and former NFL cheerleader loves interacting with the competitors, but she admits there have been some interesting encounters while filming the series.

“I’ve watched Jill Wagner from the past hosting the shows and tried to prepare as much as I could, but there is really no preparation of what it’s like to be the first person for people to meet as soon as they finish their first time ever running the obstacle course,” Kostek said. “I mean, you can’t be prepared for that. That’s all I’m going to say. I never know what to expect. There’s a lot of huffing and puffing. You’ve seen Season 1. Sometimes people eat breakfast too close to the course time, which is not exciting for me. I almost wish I could go in their trailer and be like, ‘No one eat breakfast!’ Or, ‘Eat at 6:00 six in the morning.’ But yeah, it is a lot, but it makes it really fun.”

The new episodes of Wipeout are not part of the second season, but a continuation of the first. There will be a Season 2 of Wipeout as the series was renewed in May 2021. The release date of the new season has not yet been announced at this time.