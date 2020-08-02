Wilford Brimley's Final Tweet Was About WWE, and Fans Can't Get Over It

When longtime actor Wilford Brimley died on Saturday at the age of 85, many fans responded by heading to his Twitter account. The famous personality regularly drew attention for his entertaining tweets, many of which poked fun at himself. The fans wanted to mourn the actor by revisiting some of his "greatest hits," but they quickly discovered that his last tweet was actually about professional wrestling.

"What would be my wrestler name?" Brimley tweeted in response to a drawing of him as a wrestler. He continued by examining the "popular choices," such as "Under Quaker," "Brim-stone," "Killford Brimley" and "The DIE-A-BEASTUS." When fans saw this tweet, they reacted with a mixture of excitement and sadness. Many commented on the various names and listed their favorites, and others just mourned the death of a longtime actor and fan-favorite personality. The reactions continued as more and more wrestling fans learned about Brimley's death.