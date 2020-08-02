Wilford Brimley's Final Tweet Was About WWE, and Fans Can't Get Over It
When longtime actor Wilford Brimley died on Saturday at the age of 85, many fans responded by heading to his Twitter account. The famous personality regularly drew attention for his entertaining tweets, many of which poked fun at himself. The fans wanted to mourn the actor by revisiting some of his "greatest hits," but they quickly discovered that his last tweet was actually about professional wrestling.
"What would be my wrestler name?" Brimley tweeted in response to a drawing of him as a wrestler. He continued by examining the "popular choices," such as "Under Quaker," "Brim-stone," "Killford Brimley" and "The DIE-A-BEASTUS." When fans saw this tweet, they reacted with a mixture of excitement and sadness. Many commented on the various names and listed their favorites, and others just mourned the death of a longtime actor and fan-favorite personality. The reactions continued as more and more wrestling fans learned about Brimley's death.
Jeez all of these are excellent. But Killford Brimley stands out.— Seth Green (@SethGreen) July 31, 2020
Wilford are you still with us? There's a post saying you've passed.— Chris Reed (@CDReed) August 2, 2020
The Brim Reaper! pic.twitter.com/gRE74qjaCs— FuelMeOnce (@Fuelmeonce) August 1, 2020
This has to be in the Top 5 of all time greatest tweets.— 3 Plagues in a Trenchcoat (@gilgamesh632) August 1, 2020
Always sad when we lose a good one. Rest well, Mr. Brimley.— A 死霊 (@adamacid) August 2, 2020
Your pro wrestling legacy will be carried on through your son, The Butcher. pic.twitter.com/mOqpqxf5Ib
Your final post here was a wonderfully funny one. But this story is an example of your beautiful heart. Rest in Peace, Sir. You will never be forgotten. Thank you for the entertainment you provided us. ❤🙏 pic.twitter.com/Mb6rqT3nEi— Ron Alan (@RonAlan8) August 2, 2020
RIP, sir. pic.twitter.com/nIVWxKlili— Deejay Knight | #BlackLivesMatter (@DeejayKnight) August 2, 2020
Hear me out for this wrestler origin story. You start out as “Dr. Ric Blair” and while on vacation in Antarctica you’re bitten by a dog and become “The Sugar Free Thing!” The #WWE would love this plot twist. #WilfordWrestlingEntertainment pic.twitter.com/lR33cDSZhL— Chris from Atlanta (@rioscr) July 31, 2020
What a legendary tweet to go out on. RIP— Ken Murray (@murraymaker) August 2, 2020
RIP good sir. Thank you for all the entertainment (literally all the way to the end)
I promise to eat my oatmeal!🥣 pic.twitter.com/Pblh00PimN— Ph0ebez #HadEnough ✊ (@PhoebeCandycage) August 2, 2020
die-a-beastus we miss u pic.twitter.com/xZlVa2yKJN— 🍖David🍖 (@Hammy_VII) August 2, 2020
You were too good for this world. Wherever you end up in the next, you deserve the best. RIP Mr. Brimley.— Chad Davis (@uncgchad) August 2, 2020
The fact that one of the last tweets from Wilford Brimley (even if it may not be his personal) references his classic meme and a part of his personal life is one hell of a way to go out. Godspeed, Mr Brimley— Goth 🅱unBoi @ SMT V HYPE (@SuperiorArtemis) August 2, 2020
What a perfect tweet to go out on.
The rest of us can only aspire to achieve this level of greatness.— Timothy Castantine🕴 (@Castantine) August 2, 2020
Well Brimley we're all gonna miss you, big guy. I'm gonna miss your tweets, too. 😭
You'll always be our Brim-Stone Die-A-Beastus 💗— Some Random Internet Dude (@SomeRandomInte4) August 2, 2020
RIP sir! I just read the post about your wrestler name and didn’t think of something witty in time. Thank you for your many contributions in your life.— Michael Fidanza (@nmbr1son) August 2, 2020