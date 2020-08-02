Wilford Brimley, Beloved Actor and Spokesman, Mourned by Many After His Death
Wilford Brimley, a longtime presence on the big and small screens, died on Saturday, and his fans and peers are taking time to mourn him online. Brimley, 85, was known as a beloved TV and film factor before also adding some memorable ad campaigns to his resume. His longtime presence as a pop-culture staple left many with loads of memories tied to the star, whose death was confirmed by his representative to TMZ late Saturday night.
On the small screen, Brimley appeared in Our House, The Waltons, Seinfeld, How the West Was Won, Kung Fu and The Oregon Trail, among others. In the movies, he made his mark in classics like The Thing, The Natural, Cocoon and Hard Target. Then also became familiar to younger audiences due to his ads for Quaker Oats and Liberty Medical, which became staples of cable advertising. Scroll through to see some of the tributes to the late star.
R.I.P. to the great Wilford Brimley, and go track down and watch Absence of Malice if you want him to steal an entire movie out from under an in their prime Paul Newman and Sally Field. pic.twitter.com/OyaW8lA707— Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) August 2, 2020
Wilford Brimley will always be the manager of the New York Knights in “The Natural.” I don’t care that the movie is a feel good retelling of the book. I loved it when I was six years old. pic.twitter.com/zInMy7quPz— Rob Hart (@RobHartWBBM) August 2, 2020
Wilford Brimley, after having a long life and amazing career as an actor, has died at the age of 85.
His performance as "Blair," (Senior Biologist of the U.S. Outpost 31), in my favorite sci-fi film, John Carpenter's: The Thing, will always stand out for me.
Rest easy, sir. pic.twitter.com/V7ZanopxRj— Eddie McClintock (@EddieMcClintock) August 2, 2020
How I imagine Wilford Brimley arriving into the afterlife. #rip pic.twitter.com/6rU3ImqEi5— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) August 2, 2020
Wilford Brimley was one of those guys who seems to have been born an old man and stayed an old man his entire life, which is incredibly impressive. He fucking rules in The Thing. You should watch The Thing tonight. https://t.co/xxyBgaH7iY— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) August 2, 2020
Wilford Brimley was a wonderful man and actor.— Barbara Hershey (@BarbaraHershey8) August 2, 2020
I had the great pleasure of working with him. He always made me laugh. https://t.co/kkWWr6FAYx
I was very sad to hear that actor Wilford Brimley passed away today. 🕊 His beautiful, humble, and fierce characters in ‘The China Syndrome’ and ‘The Natural’ are two performances I love. What an amazing actor, Rest In Peace sir ♥️ pic.twitter.com/OR1SHsBKfs— Piper Perabo #StayHome (@PiperPerabo) August 2, 2020