Wilford Brimley, Beloved Actor and Spokesman, Mourned by Many After His Death

Wilford Brimley, a longtime presence on the big and small screens, died on Saturday, and his fans and peers are taking time to mourn him online. Brimley, 85, was known as a beloved TV and film factor before also adding some memorable ad campaigns to his resume. His longtime presence as a pop-culture staple left many with loads of memories tied to the star, whose death was confirmed by his representative to TMZ late Saturday night.

On the small screen, Brimley appeared in Our House, The Waltons, Seinfeld, How the West Was Won, Kung Fu and The Oregon Trail, among others. In the movies, he made his mark in classics like The Thing, The Natural, Cocoon and Hard Target. Then also became familiar to younger audiences due to his ads for Quaker Oats and Liberty Medical, which became staples of cable advertising. Scroll through to see some of the tributes to the late star.