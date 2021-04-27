Why NHL Games Won't Air on NBC Anymore

✖

NBC has aired NHL games for 16 years. But it looks like the network won't air any hockey games next season as it has pulled out of negotiations for partial rights for the NHL's TV deal, according to Sports Business Journal. Warner Media's Turner Sports lands the rest of the package, sharing rights with ESPN for seven seasons starting with the 2021-2022 campaign.

"This agreement with the National Hockey League brings one of the most prestigious championships in sports to TNT and fuels our entire Turner Sports and Bleacher Report portfolio with even more premium content for many years to come," said Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports via The Hollywood Reporter. "We're delighted to spotlight the world's best hockey league on our leading networks, while continuing to further elevate this marquee property through an ever-expanding array of digital platforms in the years to come."

ESPN signed a seven-year deal worth around $400 million in March to air NHL games. WWE President Nick Kahn revealed that NBC may not renew its NHL package during its quarterly earnings call. “It’s our belief NBC and the NHL are not going to continue to be in business together,” he said. Turner will pay $225 million yearly. The current deal is about $300 million between NBC Sports and Disney Streaming Services, which operates NHL.tv.

NBC has been a big part of NHL's growth as it helped launched the Winter Classic and Outdoor Series. One reason NBC decided to bow out of negotiations may have to do with NBC Sports Network shutting down later this year, which has been a place where a number of games have aired over the years.

As for ESPN, hockey will return to the network for the first time since 2004. There will be 25 regular-season games that will air on ESPN or ABC along with an early-round playoff series, one conference final, four Stanley Cup Final series on ABC and more than 1,000 games per season streaming on ESPN+

"This agreement clearly underscores The Walt Disney Company's leadership in the sports media landscape and serves as a blueprint for sports deals in the future," Jimmy Pitaro, the chairman of ESPN and sports content for Disney, said in a statement. "We know the power of the NHL and are thrilled to welcome it back as a significant new pillar across our platforms, and we look forward to connecting more deeply and directly with some of the sports world's most passionate fans."