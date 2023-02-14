Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Wife, Brittany Mahomes? Meet Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback's Longtime Love

Patrick Mahomes is arguably the NFL's best player as he is the reigning MVP and has led the Kansas City Chiefs to two Super Bowl titles in four years. And every time Mahomes does something big in the NFL, his wife is right there by his side. Brittany Mahomes has always been supportive of Patrick, and the two have become the NFL's golden couple. But who is Brittany and how did the two meet?

Patrick and Brittany began dating when they were attending Whitehouse High School in Texas. In 2013, Mahomes shared photos of the two attending their prom and wrote in an Instagram post "Best prom date a guy could ask for!!" Patrick later attended Texas Tech where he played football while, Brittany played soccer at the University of Texas. During a 2018 interview on the Shootin' It with Sophie Julia podcast, Brittany talked about how she and Patrick met.

"Come high school, me and Patrick really started clicking. We were best friends for a year and a half before we started dating, she said, per the New York Post. "And then finally I started falling for him … He's still my best friend to this day." Brittany admitted that they had their challenges in their relationship, saying, "We've had bumps in the road through college, but I know if he had wanted somebody better he would have got them a long time ago [It is about] trusting each other and staying strong to who you all are."

Following her college soccer career, Brittany signed on to play professionally with UMF Afturelding/Fram in Iceland. According to Page Six, Brittany won a championship with the team but then decided to retire and moved back to the United States to support Patrick. Brittany stays active as she's a certified personal trainer and regularly posts her workouts on social media. She also remains in the soccer world, joining Angie and Christ Long to launch the Kannas City Current, a pro women's soccer team. Brittany became a co-owner in December 2020 and her husband became part of the ownership two years later.

"We are so thrilled to make this a family affair and have Patrick join as an owner," Brittany said in a press release. "He has been a huge supporter behind-the-scenes. His passion for the Current is undeniable and I am glad that he will be with us as we continue on our journey to become the best in the NWSL." Brittany also has two children with Patrick. Sterling was born in 2021, while Bonze was born in 2022.