'Quarterback' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Netflix by Peyton Manning





Quarterback has been a huge success for Netflix as it's still the top TV show on the streaming service. But will there be a second season of the series? Peyton Manning, who is an executive producer on Quarterback, appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this week and revealed that Quarterback Season 2 is happening.

"Season 2 has been greenlit by Netflix, we're excited, we're hoping for more quarterbacks, it's easier to say yes. I don't want to hear 'It's going to be a distraction' because that's not true, Patrick Mahomes proved that, Kirk Cousins proved that, Marcus, the way he handled that, proved that," Manning said, per Deadline. "We're hoping that guys after seeing it say this is going to be a cool thing that I can show to my kids when I'm older, show to my grandkids one day. Hopefully, the pitch will be easier."

Deadline says that the deals are not signed yet, but Manning sounds very confident that a new season of the show is happening. But if a new season is happening, a deal would have to get done soon so the series can find three additional quarterbacks to profile. Some of the quarterbacks who could be featured in Season 2 are Josh Allen Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Quarterback is a docuseries that takes an in-depth look at three different NFL quarterbacks — Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons (now Philadelphia Eagles). The eight-part series is produced by NFL Films and Manning-owned Omaha Productions.

"Look — we've seen quarterbacks mic'd up for a game. We've certainly seen training camp. But we've never followed a quarterback throughout the entire season to see what he does Sunday night after a big win, after a brutal loss on a last-second field goal — what they do on Mondays and Tuesdays on their off days," Manning said in a statement to Netflix earlier this month. "Are they hanging out? Are they playing golf? Are they in the weight room and watching film and grinding for that next game? Which is the answer, by the way, not to give it away. There is no golf in the season."