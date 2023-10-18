Watch: Logan Paul Calls out Rey Mysterio After Defeating Dillon Danis

Logan Paul is ready to return to WWE and has his eyes on a Hall of Famer. After beating Dillon Danis in a boxing match this past weekend, the 28-year-old spoke to Ariel Helwani and said he's ready to take on Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

"I want that US title. Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once brother and I'm coming for that US Championship. Let's go!" Paul said during the post-match interview. Paul doubled down on his comments while talking about Mysterio on the Impaulsive podcast. "Rey Mysterio, I'm coming for that US Championship," he said, per WrestleZone. "I don't know how else to say it, bro. I already beat you once. My first WrestleMania, I beat you and your son Dom. I'm gonna beat you again, Rey. I'm the American boy. I'm coming for that US Title. I will see you soon. Maybe on SmackDown. We'll see what's up."

Mysterio went to the social media site known as X (formerly Twitter) and told Paul, "I'm not hard to find home." The reigning United States champion recently spoke to the New York Post and reacted to Paul calling him out. "I was watching the whole fight. Obviously, I was expecting more of a fight from Dillon, but we didn't get to see that. But it was really shocking to hear that he called me out. I was like 'What? Did he just say that?' It caught my attention right away," he said. "Like I said in my tweet: I'm not hard to find. You can find me every week on SmackDown."

Paul and Mysterio have met in the ring before. In 2022, Mysterio and his son, Dominik, took on Paul and The Miz at WrestleMania 38. The Mysterio family lost the match after The Miz pushed Dominik into his father before putting the latter in the Skull Crushing Finale finishing move.

It's likely Paul and Mysterio will batter on Nov. 4 at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, but no official announcement has been made yet. Mysterio has been impressed by how fast Paul has picked up professional wrestling as it takes many stars years to master the sport.

"That's what's scary," Mysterio said. "He's picked it up very fast and has learned so much. You put the amount of years that I have had of experience, and it's really cost me a lot of time and effort and learning to be able to get where I'm at. He went right to the top, right away. I see that in a way as well with my son. This is a newer generation. But at the end of the day I'll pull out my bag of tricks and do what I have to do to win."