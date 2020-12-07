Washington Football Team vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Will Not Air Nationally on Fox

✖

Two NFL games will be played today due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the entire country will only be able to see the Monday Night Football game on ESPN because the contest between the Washington Football Team and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Fox is only airing in a select amount of markets. According to 506 Sports, the game will air in the Pittsburgh and Washington D.C. areas as well as selected markets across the county. The rest of the country can watch the game but only on DirecTV's Sunday Ticket.

Originally, Washington and the Steelers were set to play on Sunday afternoon on Fox. But because the Steelers played last Wednesday, the league decided to push this week's game back one day to Monday. Last week, the Steelers originally were scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving night, but the game was pushed back three times due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Ravens.

The areas in red are currently slated to get WFT-Steelers on Fox on Monday. https://t.co/XEfUi7NCgZ pic.twitter.com/vGnbEdqpGA — 506 Sports (@506sports) December 3, 2020

Washington had a slow start to the year but are still in the hunt for a playoff spot. A win on Monday would put them tied with the New York Giants for first place in the NFC East. One of the key players has been wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has caught 69 passes for 963 yards and three touchdowns.

"He's obviously very strong and fast," Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner said, as reported by ESPN. "He can separate. He's getting better at the techniques of just route running. That leadership stuff has really just come about naturally because he's built so much trust with his teammates, and then they have such respect for him based on the work that he puts in and the production that he has."

Washington is going to have its hands full with the Steelers as they come into the game with an 11-0 record. One of the big reasons for the team's success is the play of edge rusher T.J. Watt, who has 11 sacks this season. "I would imagine as long as he has his health, that's always going to be a discussion," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said on the team's official website when talking about Watt being a Defensive Player of the Year candidate. "He has that talent level. He has that type of will and drive and determination. He's just a really, really unbelievably consistent and good player." Kickoff for Washington Football Team vs. Steelers is set for 5 p.m. ET.