Washington Football Team Owner Dan Snyder Misses First Game in 21 Years Following COVID-19 Scare

Sunday afternoon, the Washington Football Team faced off with the Arizona Cardinals in a battle of young quarterbacks. Team owner Dan Snyder was not present for this matchup, however, following a COVID-19 scare. He and his wife, Tanya, came into contact with someone that tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Washington team physician released a statement on Sunday afternoon confirming that Snyder would not attend the game. This would be the first matchup in 21 years that he missed after originally purchasing the team in 1999. The physician did clarify that both Snyder and Tanya tested negative for the coronavirus after coming into contact with the individual. However, he told the couple to remain in quarantine out of caution and root for the win from their home.

"He should practice social distancing and sell the team," one person commented on Twitter after reading the team statement. Others agreed with this sentiment and joked about the Football Team's lack of success since Snyder purchased the team — although this was not the overwhelming response. Many others simply agreed that Snyder needed to remain at home instead of traveling to Arizona.

While the Snyders remained at home, the Washington Football Team struggled on the road against the Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins connected with wide receiver Terry McLaurin for 125 yards and a touchdown, but the defense struggled to contain second-year quarterback Kyler Murray. The former Heisman Trophy winner threw a touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins, who was all alone in the end zone, and he rushed for two scores of his own. The Cardinals ultimately secured a 30-15 victory at home.

The Washington Football Team has quickly fallen into a deficit during the first two games of the season. The team rebounded under new head coach Ron Rivera and secured a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles to open the season. Sunday was a different story as the team failed to complete the comeback.

Now that the Washington Football Team has lost to the Arizona Cardinals, the team will now head to Ohio for a battle with the Cleveland Browns. Snyder and Tanya should attend this matchup with the AFC North team after remaining in quarantine. However, the current expectations are low for Washington. The Browns are currently seven-point favorites after defeating the rival Cincinnati Bengals 35-30 on Thursday night.