Watch: Washington Football Team Fan Beats up Fellow Fan During Game

Washington Football Team fans got into a brawl during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FedEx Field. A video of the fight surfaced on social media and shows a man wearing a Clinton Portis jersey throwing down with a man wearing a Sean Taylor jersey. The man wearing the Portis jersey throwing multiple punches before another fan came in to break it up. This video comes not too long after another video surfaced of Los Angeles Rams fans getting into a brawl with a Chicago Bears fan.

The fight at FedEx Field happed while a pipe bursts at the stadium leading to fans sitting in the area getting suite tickets. To make things worse, Washington lost to the Chargers in the season opener and likely lost its starting quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, for the rest of the season due to a hip injury. Washington coach Ron Rivera announced that Taylor Heinicke will be the starting quarterback going forward.

Washington Football Team fans were throwing hands!!! pic.twitter.com/3PSLJ6Uwaj — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) September 13, 2021

“I think our guys will rally around him,” Rivera said of Heinicke during his Monday press conference, per the team’s official website. “He plays a little bit like his hair’s on fire and plays a little bit like a gunslinger. But I think…he’s matured a little bit. He understands what he has to do and how he has to do it. I’m excited to see what’s going to happen.”

Heinicke grabbed the attention of fans after putting together a strong performance in the team’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs last season. “I feel like I just have that mindset to come into the facility every day and just try to get that one percent better,” Heinicke said. “So that when your time is called, you’ll be prepared. Again, that goes to the coaches and players listening to each other and helping each other out.”

Washington won the NFC East last season despite posting just a 7-9 record. It was the first time since 2015 Washington clinched a playoff spot but hasn’t had a winning season since 2016. By this time next year, Washington will have a new nickname as it is currently down to three finalists. The squad will take on the New York Giants on Thursday.