Chicago Bears and LA Rams Fans’ Brawl Caught on Video

Several Chicago Bears and Los Rams fans got into a brawl on Sunday night as the two teams were playing at SoFi Stadium. According to TMZ Sports, the fight started when a Bears fan got into a verbal argument with several Rams fans for cheering the action on the field. A witness told TMZ Sports that things got so bad, security had to get involved and asked people to swap chairs to prevent an incident.

After the game, some of the men ran into each other inside the concourses, which was where the brawl began. The Bears fan was attacked by several fans, leading to his Akiem Hicks jersey being smeared with blood. Security was able to break things up and put a few of the men in handcuffs. Additionally, another fight happened during the game between a Rams and Bears fan. This wasn’t as intense as the first brawl, but the Bears fans ended up attacking the Rams fan and his girlfriend.

As for the game, the Rams came away with a 34-14 win over the Bears. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was traded from the Lions to the Rams in the offseason, threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns in the win while reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald recorded one sack with his three tackles.

“It was awesome,” Stafford said postgame, per the team’s official website. “It was a complete team win.” Stafford also talked about getting everyone involved each week in order to be a Super Bowl contender. “That’s when we’re going to be at our best, when everyone gets involved in the game,” Stafford said. “I’m not sure how many different guys had catches, but it felt like a bunch. Those guys are talented playmakers. I’ll do it a different way. So I’m trying to do everything I can to make sure those guys are able to show their abilities and go out there and play.”

The Bears struggled with new quarterback Andy Dalton, who threw for 206 yards and one interception. The team drafted Justin Fields in the first round, and he saw action on Sunday, completing his two passes for 10 years and scoring on a three-yard run in the third quarter.