Washington Football Team opened the 2021 season with a 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. But fans were talking about an incident that happened during the game, which could lead to the team getting a new stadium. A video showed that a pipe broke at FedEx Field, leading to fans getting soaked and leaving their seats. One fan in the video said that it’s “sewage” but Washington Football Team spokesperson told ESPN it was rainwater.

“The leak came from a storage tank filled with rainwater. We gave the fans in the section the option to move to a suite for the rest of the game, and we’re going to give them tickets to a game of their choice in the future. They were also given Washington Football Team gear,” the spokesperson said. The FedEx Field Twitter account also said it was rainwater that was coming from the pipe and the fans sitting in the area continued to watch the game in the suites.

There have been talks of Washington getting a new stadium since FedEx Field is the 22nd oldest stadium in the NFL, opening in 1997. In a 2020 Interview with CNBC, Washington President Jason Wright talked about the challenge of getting the franchise a new stadium.

“The clock is ticking on that,” Wright said. “That is a major endeavor and an economic driver not just for the club, but for the entire region.” Wright also said he’s “never done something so complex” when discussing a new stadium. FedEx Field is located in Maryland. From 1961-1996, Washington played their home games at RFK Stadium in Washington D.C., which is set to be demolished next year.

In the meantime, Washington will look to get back on track after suffering a tough loss to the Chargers. The team won the NFC East last season, but only had a 7-9 record. Washington starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered an injury during Sunday’s game, and the team will move forward with Taylor Heineke who had a strong performance in the team’s playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

“The biggest thing is going out there with some confidence and just preparing every day,” Heinicke said after the game on Sunday, per ESPN. “That gives you that confidence so I can go out there and play freely, knowing what we’re trying to accomplish.”