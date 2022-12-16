Vince McMahon Vice Documentary Slammed as Disappointing by Wrestling Fans

Vince McMahon may have stepped down from WWE, but the former chairman continues to say in the spotlight. This week, Vice TV aired the documentary called The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon, and according to Showbuzz Daily, 95,000 viewers watched the premiere. And once the documentary aired, fans went to social media to complain that it didn't show anything new, which is surprising considering everything that has happened two McMahon this year.

"Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal and controversy, Vince McMahon has dominated the world of wrestling for over 40 years, turning it into a multi-billion-dollar global empire," the official synopsis states, per Yahoo. One of the things that hurt the documentary is several professional wrestling figures declined interviews. According to the Wrestling Observer, people were asked that didn't participate included Chris Jericho, Jim Cornette, Eric Bischoff, Bryan Danielson, C.M Punk, Mick Foley, Jim Ross and Ted Mann of Wall Street Journal among others.

The Vice TV documentary of McMahon won't be the only one. HBO Real Sports is working on a McMahon story, and Netflix is moving forward on a documentary after it was canceled due to McMahon's scandal in WWE over the summer. Here's a look at fans reacting to The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon.