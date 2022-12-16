Vince McMahon Vice Documentary Slammed as Disappointing by Wrestling Fans
Vince McMahon may have stepped down from WWE, but the former chairman continues to say in the spotlight. This week, Vice TV aired the documentary called The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon, and according to Showbuzz Daily, 95,000 viewers watched the premiere. And once the documentary aired, fans went to social media to complain that it didn't show anything new, which is surprising considering everything that has happened two McMahon this year.
"Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal and controversy, Vince McMahon has dominated the world of wrestling for over 40 years, turning it into a multi-billion-dollar global empire," the official synopsis states, per Yahoo. One of the things that hurt the documentary is several professional wrestling figures declined interviews. According to the Wrestling Observer, people were asked that didn't participate included Chris Jericho, Jim Cornette, Eric Bischoff, Bryan Danielson, C.M Punk, Mick Foley, Jim Ross and Ted Mann of Wall Street Journal among others.
The Vice TV documentary of McMahon won't be the only one. HBO Real Sports is working on a McMahon story, and Netflix is moving forward on a documentary after it was canceled due to McMahon's scandal in WWE over the summer. Here's a look at fans reacting to The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon.
Thoughts
I’m about to start watching the Vince McMahon Dark Side of the Ring documentary… who has seen it already and what did you think?!— Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) December 14, 2022
One person responded: "If you've watched Dark Side of the Ring already I'd tell you not to waste your time. 95% of it is recycled footage. Wish I wouldn't have wasted my time."
'Dark Side of the Ring' Recap
in addition to literally just being a dark side of the ring clips show, this vince vice doc embodies so many issues i have with wrestling history/media... by endlessly focusing on vince as an evil supervillain we end up afirming the myth that wrestling doesn't exist outside vince— cm punk was right (@trillmoregirls) December 14, 2022
The Twitter user added: "The whole narrative of "Vince is a mastermind who was pinned so many times and kicked out every time" is just as much pro-Vince propaganda as anything WWE sells itself."
Disappointed
This Vince McMahon documentary is just Darkside of the Ring footage replayed. Disappointed.— David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) December 14, 2022
One fan replied: Lol what did u expect? Did u see who they interviewed for it, a bunch of dirtsheet writers. They moved the show multiple times and hardly promoted it."
Weak
The 9 lives of Vince McMahon was some weak shit with footage of Dark side the ring— Juan C. Reneo (@ReneusMeister) December 14, 2022
One fan said: "They had a slam dunk lined up for them and they smacked their head against the rim. Pointless s—."
Waste
If you know the general history of Vince McMahon, the 2 hour Vice TV special is an utter waste of your time. I wouldn't recommend.
If you've seen Dark Side of the Ring, you've seen 95% of it already.— Matt Black (@RAWFShowtime) December 14, 2022
One person tweeted: "If you've always wanted to see a Dark Side of the Ring clip show and have an overwhelming desire to revisit the history of the first WrestleMania — yet again — you'll love the Vice Vince McMahon documentary."
Not Much Added
Last night’s Vice special on #VinceMcMahon was really just a retelling of old Dark Side of the Ring eps in order with not much new added. For @dklive: https://t.co/OeGsWdYmfS— Murjani Rawls (@MurjaniRawls) December 14, 2022
One Twitter user said: "This Vince McMahon documentary is just Dark Side Of The Ring in a nice little two-hour block to smear Vince. I can't complain."
Lame
Is it me or is this Vince McMahon documentary on Vice hyper disappointing? It’s mostly just reused DSOTR footage so far. Lame.— Ken Bruno (@kenbruno) December 14, 2022
And this fan wrote: "Saw it before it aired. It was basically just a complication of previous interviews. Too much Russo. I'm over generalizing I'm sure but a few minutes in I was mentally checked out, it didn't live up to the hype."