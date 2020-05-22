Vince McMahon Reportedly Trying to Buy Back XFL

✖

It looks like the XFL isn't completely out for the count. According to a report by Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is looking to buy back the XFL, which he owned through Alpha Entertainment and WWE. The XFL recently filed for bankruptcy, but McMahon is reportedly looking to get it out of Delaware bankruptcy court so he can restart the league once the coronavirus pandemic comes to end.

And it looks like McMahon has already planted the seeds of a return even before reportedly buying back the XFL. Kaplan reported the XFL has reached out to St. Louis and Seattle about reinstating their lease agreements. Those two cities were two of the eight across the U.S. that had an XFL team. And despite closing its doors in April Kaplan reported the headquarters remain open and league president Jeffrey Pollack is still drawing a salary. If the report is true, could we see the XFL back in action in a year, or two?

Only time will tell, but this comes on the heels of XFL commissioner Oliver Luck suing McMahon for wrongful termination. According to the complaint, which was filed in late-April, Luck "wholly disputes and rejects the allegations set forth in the Termination Letter and contends they are pretextual and devoid of merit." The lawsuit also alleges breach of contract, and Luck is seeking $23.8 million. McMahon responded to the lawsuit by suing Luck, saying he "abandon responsibilities" as commissioner.

The XFL was founded in 2018 and 2020 was its first season. Once the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, the XFL decided to end the year which led to them filing bankruptcy. "The XFL quickly captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of people who love football," the league said in a statement in April. "Unfortunately, as a new enterprise, we were not insulated from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Accordingly, we have filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. This is a heartbreaking time for many, including our passionate fans, players and staff, and we are thankful to them, our television partners, and the many Americans who rallied to the XFL for the love of football."