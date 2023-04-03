Vince McMahon Speaks out on Misconduct Allegations Following WWE and UFC Merger

WWE is entering a new era as the company was sold to Endeavor Group Holdings company, which also owns UFC. Vince McMahon, who will remain executive chairman of WWE after the sale, appeared on CNBC with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel to talk about the merger. He was asked about if the sexual misconduct allegations against him last year impacted the sale.

"I'm always looking into what's best for our stockholders, what's best for the company," the 77-year-old said, per TMZ Sports. "This is the best thing that's happened in a long, long time." McMahon didn't address the allegations directly but admitted to making his share of mistakes during his career in WWE.

"Let me just say I've made mistakes, obviously, in both personally and professionally through my 50-year career," McMahon said, per Wrestling Inc. "I've owned up to every single one of them and then moved on. I'm not sure of the legacy stuff, I'm not going to write it so I don't know. I want to say someone who had an extraordinary amount of fun, great passion for what they did and wound up doing the biggest deal he's ever done in his life."

Last year, McMahon was accused of agreeing to pay millions of dollars to four different women to keep them quiet about their relationships with him. As the investigation was outgoing, McMahon retired as WWE CEO before rejoining the company in January, revealing he was exploring a potential sale of the company.

"WWE is entering a critical juncture in its history with the upcoming media rights negotiations coinciding with increased industry-wide demand for quality content and live events and with more companies seeking to own the intellectual property on their platforms," McMahon said in a statement in January. "The only way for WWE to fully capitalize on this opportunity is for me to return as Executive Chairman and support the management team in the negotiations for our media rights and to combine that with a review of strategic alternatives. My return will allow WWE, as well as any transaction counterparties, to engage in these processes knowing they will have the support of the controlling shareholder."