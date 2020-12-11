Vin Scully, 93, to Narrate World Series Documentary on Dodgers' Win

✖

Los Angeles Dodgers fans can now re-live the team's run to the 2020 World Series with the help of Vin Scully. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 93-year old legendary Dodgers broadcaster will narrate Major League Baseball's official World Series documentary. Scully recorded the documentary in early November.

"It was 32 years since the Dodgers won a World Series and the seventh in the history of the organization, bringing great joy to their fans and the city of Los Angeles in particular,” Scully said in a statement Wednesday. “This is their winning story against the Tampa Bay Rays, and it’s an honor for me to recount just how they did it."

The documentary became available to purchase and download on Dec. 8. It was produced by MLB's media arm in association with Shout Factory. The film will take an in-depth look at Dodgers players such as Mookie Betts, Corey Seager and Clayton Kershaw. The Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series to win their first championship since 1988.

"I was trying to take it all in as best I could. Just looking around, running in from the bullpen, you never really script what you’re going to do, how you’re going to feel," Kershaw said after winning the World Siers as reported by SB Nation. “It was a content feeling, just like a job is done. You know, we won, we did it. We won our race, and it’s over. We completed our mission. I think it’s just a feeling of contentment, joy, Then to get to see that group of guys and how happy everybody was. Only one team gets to do it every year, and it’s not an easy thing to do. It’s just a really special thing.”

Scully has seen his share of Dodgers' World Series wins in his career. He was the voice of the Dodgers from 1950-2016 and called six World Series wins with the first one coming in 1955. He has also seen the team win multiple pennants and division titles over his 66-year career. Due to his consistency and longevity, Scully has earned a wide variety of honors including winning a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award and being inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 1995.