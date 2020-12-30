Vikings' Dalvin Cook Ends Season Early Following Death of His Father

✖

The Minnesota Vikings face off with the Detroit Lions on Sunday in the final game of the 2020 regular season. Star running back Dalvin Cook will not be on the field for the matchup due to an unexpected tragedy in his family. His father, James Cook, has passed away at the age of 46.

News surfaced on Twitter Wednesday morning that Cook would not play against the Lions on Sunday and that he was returning home to Miami due to a family emergency. Sources later told reporters that the reason for Cook's early departure was the death of his father. No cause of death was released on Wednesday morning other than that it was sudden and unexpected. Although Pro Football Talk reports that James had reportedly been suffering from complications of diabetes.

The Vikings later confirmed the news with a statement on social media. "The entire Vikings organization is thinking of Dalvin and his family following the passing of Dalvin's father, James Cook," the Vikings said in a statement on Wednesday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Pro Bowl running back wanted to finish out an All-Pro caliber season. However, he "felt it was best to be back home with his younger siblings."

"Prayers going out to you and your family!" former Vikings' wide receiver Davion Davis tweeted in response to the news. Many other people also offered their condolences and said that they are thinking of Cook. Former teammate Stefon Diggs said "prayers up." The messages continued as more and more people showed their support.

Cook's fourth season in the NFL was one defined by massive expectations and constant success on and off the field. He signed a five-year, $63 million contract extension in September that made him one of the highest-paid running backs in the league. He then proceeded to lead the NFL with 1,918 yards from scrimmage. Though Derrick Henry will likely pass him during the final week of the season with 28 yards.

Cook's 1,557 rushing yards were the second-most in the NFL while his 16 rushing touchdowns in 14 games led the league. Cook's season ranks as the third-best in franchise history. Only Adrian Peterson rushed for more yards, doing so in 2012 (2,097) and 2008 (1,760). A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Cook was instrumental in multiple wins during the 2020 season.