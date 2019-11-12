Ezekiel Elliott Tells Vikings RB Dalvin Cook to ‘Get That Bag $$’

Prior to the 2019 regular season, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott became the richest player at his position when he signed a six-year, $90 million contract extension. After nine games, he wants to share the wealth, so to speak. In fact, he even told Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook to “get that bag.”

This interaction came after the Sunday night battle that saw Minnesota escape Texas with a 28-24 victory. The third-year runner in Cook was crucial to this victory as he rushed for 97 yards and one touchdown and added another 86 yards as a receiving option. The Cowboys were unable to stop him on long scoring drives, which led to the Vikings stealing a victory in primetime.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Elliott saw this performance in person and was impressed with the running style of the Vikings’ RB. Instead of simply signing his jersey during the traditional postgame swap, Elliott added the line of text that read, “Get That Bag $$.”

Zeke wants everybody to eat 🍽 Wrote “Go Get that bag $$” in his jersey swap with Dalvin Cook pic.twitter.com/NrcyizIzCc — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 11, 2019

A former second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Cook will be eligible to “get that bag” in the very near future. His contract does not carry a fifth-year option as Elliott’s did, so he is only locked up through the end of the 2020 season. However, his agent can begin negotiating a new deal with the Vikings at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

If Cook continues producing at his current rate, he will be en route to a large extension. Although he likely will receive far less than Elliott did, partially due to his history of missing time. As a rookie, Cook only appeared in four games before ending the season on Injured Reserve due to a torn ACL.

The former Florida State running back was active for much longer during his sophomore campaign while showing his potential. He tallied 920 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns but also missed another five games due to a hamstring injury.

2019 has been a different matter entirely as Cook has started every game this season and has been the driving force of the Vikings’ offense. He has already posted a career-high in rushing yards (991) and touchdowns (10) and currently has a two-yard lead over Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers.

Winning the rushing title isn’t guaranteed for Cook, but helping his team reach the postseason is likely. At 7-3 on the season, the Vikings are well on the way to the playoffs and could make a deep run if the young running back continues producing.

If so, he will inevitably be paid like a top player at his position, whether it’s by the Vikings or another team in free agency. Cook is set up to get that bag.

(Photo Credit: Richard Rodriguez/Getty)