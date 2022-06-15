Veteran NFL Safety Retires From League After Three Seasons

A veteran NFL safety is calling it a career. On Wednesday, Khari Willis of the Indianapolis Colts announced his retirement from the NFL and being in the league for three seasons. Willis announced the news on his Instagram account and revealed his next move.

"I'd first like to thank the Indianapolis Colts organization for granting me the opportunity to compete in the National Football League the past three years," Willis wrote. "I've built lifelong relationships with numerous teammates, coaches and support staff that have impacted me greatly. The lessons that I've in this phase of my life will be valuable for me in my next chapter.

"With much prayer and deliberation, I have elected to officially retire from the NFL as I endeavor to devote the remainder of my life to the further advancement of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. I thank all of my family, friends and those who have supported me on this journey thus far and I look forward to your continued support through the next phase of my life. I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose."

Willis was selected by the Colts in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft from Michigan State. After being drafted by the Colts, Willis signed a four-year $3.28 million contract with the team. In his rookie season, Willis played in 14 games with nine starts and recorded 71 tackles and one pass defended. In 2020, Willis played in 14 games with 14 starts and notched 85 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and six passes defended. Last year, Willis tallied 63 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and four passes defended in 11 games with 10 starts. Before being drafted by the Colts, Willis spoke to Stampede Blue about what type of player an NFL team is getting.

"A consistent playmaker," Wilis said. "Somebody who is versatile and can step in the box or play on the back half or at the line of scrimmage. I can also blitz as well as just learn the defense and make everybody else around me better. I think that is what you are going to get, somebody who can not only make plays but make other people better by showing them what to do."