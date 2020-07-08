Vanessa Bryant Shares Romantic 'Sex and the City' Gift That Kobe Bryant Gave Her

Vanessa Bryant took a look back at a gift her late husband Kobe Bryant gave to her, which was a dress from the HBO series Sex and the City. Vanessa went to Instagram to show off the dress, which was worn by Carrie Bradshaw during the final episode of the show. Vanessa posted two side-by-side photos of the dress and Bradshaw, who was played by Sarah Jessica Parker, wearing the dress in the episode.

"I love you my baby @kobebryant," Vanessa wrote. "I found this beautiful dress Kob gifted me a long time ago. Not going to lie, I was taken back with emotion. He was SO romantic. Still showing me he (heart emoji) me from Heaven. Love you forever boo-boo." In addition to what Vanessa wrote on the post, she also wrote in the caption: "When Mr. Big gets Carrie back. Paris. Missing my boo-boo and my sweet girl. So nice to have found this dress today. You set the bar so high baby. No love like REAL LOVE."

This isn't the first time Vanessa took a look back at something Kobe gave to her. Before he died in a plane crash in January, Kobe wrote a letter to Vanessa, which she shared on social media. In the caption, Vanessa wrote: "Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi [Heart Emoji] I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today. [Heart Emoji] Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita- my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together."

Back in June, Vanessa and her three daughters spent their first Father's Day without Kobe. She sent a message to Kobe, writing: We miss you so much. We love you forever and always." Vanessa also revealed the family got a new puppy named Bobby.

The death of Kobe Bryant was shocking to not only the entire NBA community, but the entire world paid tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Bryant was a member of the Lakers from 1996-2016 and is considered one of the best players in NBA history. He led the team to five NBA titles and won the MVP award in 2008.