Vanessa Bryant Reveals How Her Girls Provide 'Strength' Following Death of Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant recently opened up on how her three daughters have given her "strength" after the death of her husband, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and their daughter, Gianna. PEOPLE caught up with Vanessa and said Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and 20-month-old Capri are the reason she is able to get through each day. Kobe, Gianna and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

"My girls help me smile through the pain," she says. "They give me strength." Vanessa also said she wants to "make Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka and Capri proud." And while her three daughters are there to support and love Vanessa, the 38-year-old admits that there are days where she has a hard time being strong.

"I can't say that I'm strong every day," Vanessa stated. "I can't say that there aren't days when I feel like I can't survive to the next." Vanessa has been able to get through each day by being there for her children. She updates fans regularly on what her daughters are doing on Instagram, and for Natalia, she has a big decision ahead of her. Vanessa recently revealed that Natalia was accepted into the University of Oregon. However, it was up to Vanessa, Natalia would be going to college in California.

"So cute. NYU is one of her top schools. [Natalia] chose not to apply ED to her top 5 schools)," Vanessa wrote in a previous Instagram post. "I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here." In late February, Vanessa posted a series of photos and videos of Capri wearing Kobe's new shoes from Nike.

"Show me you’re from Cali without telling me you’re from Cali challenge," Vanessa wrote in an earlier post. Omg Koko’s cute expressions get me. Capri is a 'Sneaker Head' like my Gigi. Xo Koko Bean." And when it comes to Bianka she loves being in front of the camera as she was seen interrupting Natalia's TikTok video this past summer.

"Little sister. [heart emoji] Bianka Bella. BB Kiddo [happy face] [Natalia Bryant]," Vanessa wrote in the Instagram post. With her daughters, other family members and friends, Vanessa continues to be strong even when it's not an easy thing to do.