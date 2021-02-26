Kobe Bryant's Daughter Capri, 1, Wears Shoes From His Nike Line in Sweet Photo

✖

Capri Bryant is following in her father's footsteps. Vanessa Bryant shared a sweet Instagram post on Thursday which showed her 1-year-old daughter rocking the new Kobe Bryant sneakers. In the pics and videos, Capri can be seen smiling while trying to walk in the shoes, which are called the Kobe 6 Proto "All-Star" trainers from his Nike line. And in the caption, Vanessa wrote: "Capri wearing my Kobe's (7M)."

Vanessa isn't surprised to see Capri love the new shoes. In an earlier Instagram post, Vanessa revealed Capri has a love for shoes like her sister Gianna. "Show me you’re from Cali without telling me you’re from Cali challenge," Vanessa wrote in the post. Omg Koko’s cute expressions get me. Capri is a 'Sneaker Head' like my Gigi. Xo Koko Bean. The post comes a little over a year after Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash with seven other people.

In January a source told Entertainment Tonight Vanessa has been "extremely thankful" for her family and friends who have helped her cope with the tragedy. "Vanessa and people close to her plan to celebrate the one-year anniversary privately and reminisce on their time with [Kobe and Gianna]," the source said. "Vanessa and her daughters have gotten stronger over the past year but there are days when it's much harder for them as it comes in waves."

In April, Vanessa paid tribute to Kobe on "Mamba Day" which celebrates the day when he played his final NBA game (April 13) 2016. "My husband worked his a— off for 20 years. Gave it his all," Vanessa wrote in an Instagram post. "All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time. He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives. He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement."

"We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna’s basketball team in that time," Vanessa continued. "She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy. I wish I could back to that morning, every day. I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life truly isn’t fair. This is just senseless."