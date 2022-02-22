USFL Teams Reveal Uniforms for 2022 Season

The NFL season has come to an end. However, that doesn’t mean fans have to wait another six months for football. The United States Football League (USFL) will kick off its season on April 16, and all eight recently revealed their uniforms for 2022. The league features eight teams — the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, Pittsburgh Maulers, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits.

“We’re excited to take this next major step in the development of a new USFL,” said Brian Woods, USFL President of Football Operations in a release back in November. “These eight teams form the core of our initial league membership and will represent an exciting brand of professional football coming this spring. We look forward to the start of our inaugural season.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The USFL was originally founded in 1982 and lasted three seasons (1983 – 1985). The games were played in the spring/summer and featured a few NFL legends, including Jim Kelly, Steve Young, Reggie White, Gary Zimmerman, Sam Mills and coaches George Allen and Marv Levy. The league also featured Herschel Walker who is considered by many the best college football player of all time. Here’s a look at the teams of the new USFL revealing their uniforms.

Tampa Bay Bandits

https://twitter.com/USFLBandits/status/1494329539895259140?s=20&t=vkDxKI2PaJ1Obwm5-csmTQ

The Bandits are going with the Red, black and silver look this season. Their head coach is Todd Haley who spent 22 seasons as a coach in the NFL.

Michigan Panthers

https://twitter.com/USFLPanthers/status/1494374838214938631?s=20&t=bW73yTxgwe7Zr9w1_PjZcg

Maroon and gold will be what the Panthers will wear this season. They will look to win a title with head coach Jeff Fisher who led the Tennessee Titans to a Super Bowl appearance in 1999.

New Jersey Generals

https://twitter.com/USFLGenerals/status/1494359738791997451?s=20&t=aZicOI_jMHL60gFThNG0Dw

The Generals were owned by President Donald Trump when the league first launched. This time around, the Generals will be led by Mike Riley who has over 27 years of coaching experience in the college and NFL.

Philadelphia Stars

https://twitter.com/USFLStars/status/1494405037656707084?s=20&t=nrVoCW3_Icde64ZMSqi2hQ

The Stars might have the most colorful uniforms in the USFL. The head coach is Bart Andrus who has spent time in the CFL, NFL and The Spring League.

Birmingham Stallions

https://twitter.com/USFLStallions/status/1494299354349256708?s=20&t=kDJNp0HU3rQF3FX9fxzB4A

There will be plenty of people in Birmingham, Alabama wearing these Stallions jerseys. Skip Holtz will coach the team after spending nine seasons as the head coach of Louisana Tech.

Houston Gamblers

https://twitter.com/USFLGamblers/status/1494344639977070600?s=20&t=Fm1B4qllsL7thamFEk1VJw

The Gamblers will be very dark at home but much brighter on the road. The head coach is Kevin Sumlin who was the head coach of the Houston Cougars and Texas A&M Aggies.

New Orleans Breakers

https://twitter.com/USFLBreakers/status/1494389938225172480?s=20&t=oqEQrO5VrM9zOqgoSrn2MA

The Breakers have two shades of blue and white for the colors of their uniforms. Larry Fedora is the team’s new head coach and returns to coaching after being away for a while.

Pittsburgh Maulers

https://twitter.com/USFLMaulers/status/1494314440350740489?s=20&t=gMQQm05Fgc5lWxQJEc5jYw

Like the Stars, the Maulers have a colorful look. The team’s head coach is Kirby Wilson who has spent 24 seasons in the NFL and won two Super Bowls.